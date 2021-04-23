You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: True love?
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: True love?

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: About a month ago I became the victim of a scam and have since learned this is a growing problem. I registered with a dating site, hoping to meet someone nice, with whom I could have a friendship. Right away, one man answered my profile and even sent me pictures of himself. As it turned out, the photographs and his profile were fake. We never met in person but spoke by phone or online almost every night. He was very charming until he started asking for money. I said "no," and he got rather abusive over the phone one evening. The following evening he made threats. I did some checking and found out this was a scam. Men make promises, are charming and then start asking for money, which many women give them! If a man starts asking for money, a place to stay or just about anything else, walk away. Some unfortunate women have been taken for thousands of dollars. -- Joan D., Monroe, La.

Dear Heloise: While updating a new address book, it dawned on me that although I knew who everyone was, no one else did. If I died, how would anyone know who to contact? I started to write things, such as "Mary Jones, address, phone number and my hairdresser." Or "Bill Smith, handyman." I'm in my late 70s now, and I want to make things easier for my family when I am no longer here. -- Agnes K., Pierre, S.D.

FLEAS AND TICKS

Dear Readers: Just a reminder that with warmer weather comes flea and tick season. Your vets have products to reduce or eliminate the problems associated with these insects. They can also check your pets for heartworm and make sure their vaccinations are up to date. A pet is a responsibility, so please make sure your pets are well cared for. -- Heloise

AUDIO BOOKS

Dear Heloise: I hate housework, but I love a clean house. So I clean. However, I found that if I listen to an audio book or music with my headphones, it makes the workload lighter. I seem to get finished quicker, and it's not such a chore. -- Tracy L., Dumas, Texas

SERIAL NUMBERS

Dear Heloise: Whenever we buy something such as a car, refrigerator, camera or computer, I always take a picture, and on the back I write the serial number or some identifying number. This helped us get back several items that were stolen from our home while we were on vacation. They caught the thief when he tried to sell them. -- Samuel B., Bloomfield, N.J.

FLUFFY PILLOWS

Dear Heloise: Got flat pillows? Or a sweater that's not dirty but needs a little TLC? Just put them in the dryer for about 10 to 12 minutes, and they'll fluff up nicely. If you want to add a nice fresh scent, toss in a dryer sheet. I've used this method for years, and it's saved me a lot of money in dry cleaning bills. -- Janet P., Stanton, Calif.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize

DEAR ABBY: I am a mom of two boys, 8 and 12. They both have best friends whose moms I like and I would like to be friends with. My problem is, when we set up a playdate for the boys or make plans, when the time comes around and I text them about it, I don't hear back from them at all. I have even left phone messages a couple of times.

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness

DEAR ABBY: There is a woman where I work who is emotionally needy. My work is autonomous, but we are in the same group, so I have to interact with her to some extent. Early on, I made the mistake of offering her emotional support, thinking she was going through something temporary and her life would get better. This is not the case. Her life is an anxiety-ridden train wreck. She doesn't think she needs to see a therapist, which, I guess, makes sense since I have been performing that role.

Dear Abby: Distance tests strength of military couple's engagement
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Distance tests strength of military couple's engagement

DEAR ABBY: I've been in a long-distance relationship for 2 1/2 years. We are now engaged, but haven't set a date for our wedding. We are both in the military, and we have maintained this relationship well. But there was a time before we dated that I was dating someone else. I ended that relationship, but haven't healed from it because I see him at work often, and I still have feelings for him.

Dear Abby: Schedules collide when mother, daughter share a car
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Schedules collide when mother, daughter share a car

DEAR ABBY: I am a 16-year-old girl, and I'm having a conflict with my mom over my car. Her car broke down and she needed to use mine, which is completely understandable, and I agreed. However, I have a work schedule I have to stick to, and I need my car to get to and from. I pay all the bills for it, and the title is in my grandfather's name.

Ask the Doctors: Bladder issues not limited to women
Columnists

Ask the Doctors: Bladder issues not limited to women

Dear Doctor: I'm a 52-year-old man, and I find that lately I have to urinate more often. My doctor says that it's overactive bladder. I thought that's something that happens to women. Why am I getting it? My doctor says it's not because of my prostate.

Hints from Heloise: Wedding bell blues
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Wedding bell blues

My advice to all brides is to sit down and make a budget plan, then stick to it. No, you can't make everyone happy, but you can have a nice wedding. Whether it's a big one or a small affair, your wedding should be what you want.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News