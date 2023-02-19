Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

In the year 600 AD, Pope Gregory I, also called Gregory the Great, decreed that saying “God Bless You” is the correct response when a person sneezes.

The fact that he felt the need to settle the issue tells us that people were already in the practice of saying something when someone sneezes, and that different verbal responses were in use at the time.

In nearly all cultures and religious traditions, sneeze responses have their origins in ancient superstitions.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0