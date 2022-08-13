Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

During many of my individual or group discussions with families that are caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the subjects of their loved one’s lack of interest in food, and lack of engagement and isolation arise.

While they may seem like distinct concerns on the surface, in my experience, mealtimes seem to be a good time when all three of these can be addressed: the pleasures of conversation contribute to a better desire for eating and nutrition; and the pleasures brought about by food create greater relaxation and a setting for engagement.

Whether it is for entertainment or nourishment, for as long as most of us can remember, mealtime has been an essential part of the day. Never is this more important than for those suffering from isolation, depression and/or lack of will or energy to eat — all of which are prevalent in the elderly and those living with dementia.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

