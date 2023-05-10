Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

We all know the frustration of not understanding someone or feeling misunderstood.

Miscommunication can be one of the greatest divides of all time. And disease, aging, and cognitive decline make this even more pronounced and difficult, especially when dementia is involved.

Communication often includes references to past events, to current news, nuances, sarcasm, or sense of humor, all of which are compromised by the disease. There are sparks of clarity and brightness in the day, and there can also be darkness, quietness, and withdrawal; and as I always remind my clients and readers, this is part of the disease and no one’s fault.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

