Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

On the surface, it may sound like it’s a story about football, but it’s really about hope.

For the first time in my life, I have hope that my hometown team might actually have a chance to be contenders.

That’s saying something, because in all the years I’ve been watching them, spanning roughly 900 games, they’ve only ever won one playoff game! Talk about futility; that’s the worst and fewest of any professional football team.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

