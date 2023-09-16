On the surface, it may sound like it’s a story about football, but it’s really about hope.
For the first time in my life, I have hope that my hometown team might actually have a chance to be contenders.
That’s saying something, because in all the years I’ve been watching them, spanning roughly 900 games, they’ve only ever won one playoff game! Talk about futility; that’s the worst and fewest of any professional football team.
Despite the long history of ineptitude, and the fact that I moved out of state right out of high school, I continued throughout the decades to have a heart for the hometown team, and to follow them whenever they were on TV, which, was rare, because they were always so bad, and the league doesn’t put bad teams on TV. (Though, now, you can get any game you want, if you’re willing and able to pay for it.)
It was always on account of a few exciting players, and not because I actually believed the team had any real chance of competing for a championship, that I continued to follow along. Even through the winless 0-16 season, and other almost-equally-as-bad seasons, I remained a fan, albeit a disgusted one.
There have been a few times along the way — the latest coming in 2019, which is when they had an utterly unlikeable coach on the sidelines, and a well-established and certainly deserved reputation for always finding ways to lose games in the final seconds — that I said, enough! I am not allowing this team to take any more of my time or attention.
Then last year, something happened; a metamorphosis began to take place, sparked by a new owner, a new general manager, and a new coach. That, in itself, is nothing new; to date, they’ve had 21 coaches in my lifetime, including 11 in the last two decades. Seems like they’ve tried everything to change their fortunes, every kind of coach, player, GM, system, stadium, drafting, trading, you name it — all to no avail.
But in the middle of last season, all of a sudden, they flipped a switch and won eight of their final 10 games, including a huge win at Green Bay in the last game of the season, which kept the Packers out of the playoffs. During that 10-game stretch, they went from being the team you could never count on to make a big play at a crucial moment, to being among the most clutch playmakers in the league.
So, I’m back on board, and I enter this season with high hopes.
Over the course of various brief chats and exchanges about sports recently, I’ve had several people laugh at me when I bring up the team’s prospects, including one woman who aggressively mocked me at a party, and accused me of being a sucker — "living in a fantasyland if I think the team is going to do or be anything other than what they have the past 60 years."
I reminded her that they had won eight of their last 10 games, to which she replied, “When it comes down to it, they’ll always be the same old Lions.”
I thought, what a sad and bitter thing to say. Forget about football, it sounded to me like she was saying there is no hope, no pathway, and no possibility for anyone to overcome the failures or setbacks of their past.
I know plenty of people, friends and people I respect, who regard it as the height of ridiculousness to care about sports at all, or to be emotionally invested, but there is something so compelling about the relationship between the performance of “the team” and the spirit and psyche of a city, or beyond that, any connected community.
Based on the number and mood of the text messages I am receiving about this the morning after the team’s season-opening victory on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champions, I am here to say — there is hope!