We’ve all heard the adage, "if you can’t say anything nice then don’t say anything at all," so today I’m not saying anything at all about ...
• Legislators who — in a week when a 16-year-old boy was shot in Kansas City for walking up to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, a 16-year-old girl was shot in upstate New York for turning into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s house, two 18-year-old cheerleaders were shot in a convenience store parking lot outside Austin when one of them accidentally tried getting in a car that she thought was hers, a 34-year-old man shot and killed his parents and two of their friends in a small town in Maine just days after his release from prison, and a mass shooting took place at a “Sweet 16” party in Alabama that left four dead and 32 injured — claim they are powerless to do anything about the rise in shootings, while simultaneously vowing to defend and expand gun rights; or
• Government officials who impose their religious beliefs on others; or
• Politicians and public figures who preach the politics of fear, hate and resentment, who pour gasoline on the fires of false grievance and phony victimhood, who seek to create chaos, conflict and confusion, who look to punish, penalize and prevent people from pursuing new approaches to our most pressing problems; or
• Commentators and so-called news correspondents who knowingly and verifiably spread lies and push false narratives; or
• Investment bankers who forecast economic storm clouds on the horizon while themselves flourishing in the sunshine of prosperity; or
• Lawmakers who champion on behalf of lawbreakers; or
• Judges, whose commitment to economic, political, religious and ideological agendas serve as the proverbial thumb subtly applying pressure on the scales of justice; or
• Tech billionaires who want ownership in everything, and who are but newer digital versions of the old industrialists, financiers and robber barons holding the same old views — that neither the government nor anyone else has the right to get in their way or regulate anything they want to do; or
• The Officers of the Word-Police who would find fault with words and phrases in which no harm, ill-intent or disrespect is intended, and who would take something beautiful and make it ugly; or
• Religious and military leaders, and coaches, doctors and university officials who cover up sexual abuse;
• and finally — (this is more of a personal matter) — the superstar athlete who through stupid, selfish, childish behavior compromises the hopes, wishes and efforts of his teammates and coaches, and the owners and fans of a franchise, a city, that is trying to emerge from the darkness and doldrums that has cast a despairing cloud over them for oh these many decades ...
So, since today, I don’t have anything nice to say about any of them, I will say nothing at all.
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com