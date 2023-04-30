Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

We’ve all heard the adage, "if you can’t say anything nice then don’t say anything at all," so today I’m not saying anything at all about ...

• Legislators who — in a week when a 16-year-old boy was shot in Kansas City for walking up to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, a 16-year-old girl was shot in upstate New York for turning into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s house, two 18-year-old cheerleaders were shot in a convenience store parking lot outside Austin when one of them accidentally tried getting in a car that she thought was hers, a 34-year-old man shot and killed his parents and two of their friends in a small town in Maine just days after his release from prison, and a mass shooting took place at a “Sweet 16” party in Alabama that left four dead and 32 injured — claim they are powerless to do anything about the rise in shootings, while simultaneously vowing to defend and expand gun rights; or

• Government officials who impose their religious beliefs on others; or

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0