I am quite thankful that most wine country businesses, wineries, wine bars, restaurants, and so many of the small family-owned-and-operated tasting rooms survived the pandemic.
Admittedly, there were many that ended up closed, unable to withstand the constant shutdowns and rising costs of operating. My heart goes out to them. Yet, despite the obstacles, most have remained open when they could. And they’re all beginning to get back to their previous routines, such as live music, wine release parties and winemaker dinners. I love it.
I have to start with Los Olivos, home to a great number of excellent wineries and good eats.
The town is definitely one of brotherly love, with every business supporting their neighbors. For instance, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church, you can park free (a very good thing since parking spaces are limited), and everything is just a short walk away. There are other perks provided by this Christian church: free bathrooms so you don’t have to use those funky outhouses, free Wi-Fi access, which you can’t get at many of the small businesses, and a water fountain so you don’t have to buy a glass of water to refresh yourself.
There’s a new business in Los Olivos that’s quickly gaining loyal fans, Lefty’s Coffee Co. It’s housed in a small bungalow on San Marcos Avenue. They offer organic coffee, locally produced baked goods, and comfortable surroundings both inside and on the garden patio.
As if that’s not enough to keep us happy, they have plenty of electrical outlets so you can charge your cellphone or laptop. On Bike Kitchen Wednesdays, Lefty’s offers a free bike service whether you need air in your tires or someone to fix a broken chain. They also provide complementary treats while you bike is tuned up. Check them out at leftyscoffeeco.com to learn more about catering, event space rental and live music.
At Los Olivos' newest restaurant, Bar Le Cote, they’ve added happy hour from 4 until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This wildly popular restaurant (I haven’t heard any complaints) will offer special prices on peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters and their signature spicy fries, as well as $2 off all wine-by-the-glass pours and beer. I take advantage of happy hour everywhere, even when I’m traveling; it’s a great way to cut costs.
The fun in Santa Barbara wine country doesn’t end there. In Buellton, Brick Barn tasting room brought back their live music three days a week. Their amazing tasting room offers great booths and tables, as well as outstanding patios where you can taste or share a bottle of wine with friends.
They feature live music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 until 6 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Seatings are limited, so reservations are strongly advised if you want to be sure to have a table. They are once again open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Just a mention: Service animals are welcome but they are required to be on a leash. I wrote about this tasting room in the past year, (June 13, 2021), and I highly recommended it for its excellent wines. I was quite impressed by their winemaker, Adrian Bolshoi, who was born and raised in Moldova. He learned wine growing and winemaking from his grandfather at a very young age. He is young but quite experienced. His wines were excellent, and well worth getting to know. Learn more about them at brickbarnwineestate.com.
In San Luis Obispo County, one of my longtime favorites is Sinor-LaVallee in Avila Beach. They have brought back “first Sundays at the shuck shack.” They also serve wood-fired pizzas by Earth and Oven, and $5 glasses of wine or cider, each month. They serve Morro Bay oysters, order six or a dozen, but you must shuck them yourself. I’m sure they will tell you how to do it, but be careful not to impale your hand. They sell shucking knives, but if you have one, bring it with you. They do serve the oysters every day, as the tasting room is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.
This event happens on the first Sunday of each month, and it’s quite a good deal. To visit on weekends, I strongly advise that you order ahead so you don’t miss out. You can get more information at sinorlavallee.com.
I love the way wine-tasting rooms are combining their tastings with food pairings; it’s the perfect way to showcase your wines.