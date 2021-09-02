Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

I saw a tarantula this morning on the way back from the seminary. It scuttled across the road in front of us so quickly that it was hard for me to even get a photo of it. But I did get one; not that I ever do anything with any of the “nature photos” I take because they so rarely capture the grandeur, depth, subtlety and color of what I see and feel when I click the pic.

It occurred to me, right away, that the crawling creature was a messenger, and I made a mental note to later look up the meaning of tarantulas in the animal symbology book.

Truth is, though, I cared less about what it meant than simply that it was meaningful.

That’s where it begins: This way of looking at the world that is shared by mystics, shamans, intuitives, folk-philosophers and metaphysicians with an assertion that there is a connection, not only between all life but between external events and our personal and private experiences; between the inner and the outer, the microcosm and the macrocosm. It is from there that we enter into a world and embark upon a journey of wonder, meaning and involvement.

Thing is, though, there’s stuff going on around us all the time: people, cars, birds, sounds, sights, smells, electronic displays, roadside attractions — all sorts of stuff, if you pay attention. The art is in knowing which stuff to pay attention to and what to let fade into the periphery.

The scientists, philosophers, astrologers and medicine men and women of primitive cultures were taught to look for meaning in extraordinary occurrences, like eclipses, comets, white buffaloes, pink dolphins, four-leaf clovers and such. It makes sense because, otherwise, we would fill up with all sorts of trivial bits of information and end up making a big deal out of nothing.

For instance, if a big truck were to pull up in front of my house, I would want to know what’s going on, and I would go outside to look … unless it’s Thursday morning, then I know it’s the garbage man.

But not everyone agrees on what’s “normal” and what’s not. Some people think it’s unusual that the seven hottest years on record (dating back to 1880) have all occurred in the last seven years, while others say that’s nothing compared to how it was 50 or 100 million years ago. And so, if there is a message to be found in the rising temperatures and melting glaciers, in the droughts and the changing rain and snow patterns, it is lost on the skeptics who see it as "normal and ordinary."

When it comes to deciding which of the things that cross our paths on a daily basis are meaningful and what they mean — even though there are charts and tables and texts and teachings to guide us on the various associations, correlations and connotations — it is, to a large extent, personal.

For instance, all sorts of birds fly through and show up in my world each and every day, but it seems like I tend to find greater significance in and get more dramatic messages from owls, hawks and eagles than robins, doves and sparrows.

But whether it’s an owl or a fox, a whale or a tarantula, for me, the message is (essentially) always the same, which is to breathe in and embrace the wonder and the oneness of this incredible mosaic we call life. To harmonize body, mind and spirit and rise to the challenges of awareness, purpose and service, and to live (I mean, really be alive!) fully, freely, fearlessly, humbly, joyfully, gratefully and lovingly.

It’s either that or, say, 'Well, it is, after all, getting to be the end of summer, and that’s when the tarantulas come out,' in which case, then I would just get on with my business — a normal, ordinary life.

