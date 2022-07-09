Remember when you used to have to show your work in school? That was to get across the idea that the “right answer” is important — only to the extent that you also know how you got there.
A different way of saying that same thing is: it’s the journey, not the destination, that counts.
But even though we were taught and told these things, society seems, in so many instances, to care mainly about the result and not how it was arrived at.
A perfect example is the cost of gas.
The price at the pump is the result that we see, but, how we get there is determined by how willing we are to continue to extract oil from the Earth, transport it via pipelines and refine it into gasoline which, when burned, emits hydrocarbons that pollute our air and soil, contaminate our lakes and rivers, damage our crops and forests, endanger the wildlife, and pose myriad hazards to human health.
Or, how about our views on former presidents, and the consideration of their policies and personality traits. How many times have you said, or maybe heard someone say — something to the effect of, "I don’t care what he said or what he did, or how he thinks or how he acts, or what he is involved in, only that he puts policies in place that conform to my views and agree with my sensibilities, and deliver the result that I am looking for, regardless of the social, political, environmental, economic or moral impacts."
It’s a case of the ends justifying the means, and us being OK with that.
Despite the urgings of our teachers, and the insights of our poets and philosophers, we seem skeptical that “showing your work” and knowing how to get there can possibly matter as much as writing down the correct answer; that it really is the journey and not the destination.
I think here about the strong penchant Americans have for convenience and the prevalence of “shortcut-consciousness,” as seen in the popularity of fast-food, packaged food, and weight-loss products.
The people who look to find instant health, fitness, and beauty, in a pill, a shot or a serum — I shake my head, wondering, don’t they realize that the knowledge of what it takes to be healthy, vital and beautiful comes through effort, action, and mindfulness? It concerns me that, even if they do hit their targets and achieve their goals, it’s not sustainable, and therefore, they will likely find themselves once again, unhappy with how they look and feel.
Or the people for whom meal preparation means opening a box or a bag, or a can or a jar, and popping the contents into the microwave — I sympathize, and think, poor them, they will never know the passion and sensuality that comes with planning and cutting and cooking, and stirring and smelling and tasting, and savoring food made fresh, from scratch, from the heart. All because it takes a little more time and effort.
I think of people who subscribe to the belief that the relevance of their actions, creations, experiences and expression is determined by the number of clicks and likes and shares and such, so they spend their time, energy and money promoting quantity over quality.
Maybe it’s because we now can look up anything we want on the Internet, including how to solve the most complex mathematical problems, that we no longer place such importance on how we arrive at our solutions.
But I will persist in believing that it matters, and continue to reinforce the idea that it is the living and the learning that happens along the way, that is the true indication of our experience and the measure of our lives.