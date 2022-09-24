Chad01.jpg
Today, I want to remind you that joy isn’t just a feeling; it’s a choice.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s easier to choose joy when the feeling is there, but your emotions don’t need to have the final word. I can’t help but grin as I write this article because I’m re-playing in my mind typical morning conversations with my daughter. 

My baby loves to sleep and when you tell her that sleep is over, the amount of attitude that exudes from her little body is amazing. After wearing my patience down to the nub, I remind her that joy is a choice by asking her very “calmly” to ‘change that face, little girl!’ 

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

