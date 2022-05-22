Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo – California’s first European explorer | Judith Dale

Relatives visiting from out of state wondered why Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, a major street in Santa Barbara, and the coastal north-south highway in California (Highway 1) was named Cabrillo.
Being from Kansas, they did not know about Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. I explained to them he was the first European explorer to sail up the California coast in 1542 to claim the land for Spain. I was embarrassed to admit other than that, I did not know much about him, so being a history buff, I thought some research would be fun.
Cabrillo’s life
Both Portugal and Spain claim to be the birth country of Cabrillo, as there are no official records of the date or place of his birth. This indicates he was probably from a modest family.
Records show that he was raised in Castile, Spain, under humble beginnings. Little is known of Cabrillo’s early life, but records show that at a young age, he joined a Spanish expedition to capture Cuba in 1518. In 1520, Cabrillo joined the army of Heman Cortes, who was in the process of capturing the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan, which is today’s Mexico City.
After the conquest of Mexico, Cabrillo stayed in the Spanish army. He served under the command of Pedro de Alvarado as the army traveled through and captured Central America.
Cabrillo then was granted a large plantation in Guatemala for his service and all the native people living there became his slaves. The plantation developed farmland, gold mines and a ship-building enterprise. As a result, Cabrillo became one of the wealthiest men in New Spain.
In 1532, he returned to Spain to marry his business partner’s sister, Beatriz Sanchez de Ortega. He and his bride returned to Guatemala and had two sons. (Note: Before this marriage, Cabrillo had taken an Indigenous woman as his common-law wife and sired several children, whom he dearly loved. However, his children from this union could not inherit his wealth because Spain required landowners to be white Spanish citizens. This is probably why he went back to Spain to marry a Spanish woman and have sons who could inherit.)
Since Cabrillo was one of the most experienced military men in New Spain, he was asked to participate in a two-part exploration of the Pacific Ocean. One group was to travel across the Pacific Ocean to reach China. With Cabrillo as captain, the second expedition was to explore the west coast of North America as far as possible to find the fabled Strait of Annan (a northwest passage that does not exist) and to meet up with Vasques de Coronado who was crossing overland to the sea.
Cabrillo’s three ships left the port of Acapulco on June 27, 1542.
On the voyage, Cabrillo and his men met numerous native people along the coastline and the islands. They were incredibly impressed with the Chumash who lived on the Channel Islands and the mainland near Santa Barbara and Ventura. They called the Chumash "the people of the canoes" because of the impressive tomol boats they used.
They wrote about the Chumash:
“The whole coast … is very populated. The natives brought a lot of good fish, and they say that inland there are many villages and much food. These Indians do not eat any maize (corn), and they wear animal skins. They have long hair, and they keep it twisted up with long pieces of twine. Sticking through their hair are many long flint bones and wooden sticks. The land appears to be very excellent."
The expedition continued north, and on Nov. 13, 1542, after a great storm, they sighted Point Reyes, north of San Francisco. Unfortunately, the ships had passed the San Francisco Bay without seeing the entrance, probably because of fog. (Note: The San Francisco Bay was not discovered until 1769 when the land expedition of Gaspar de Portola found it. On Aug. 5, 1775, Spanish Capt. Juan de Ayala sailed the first ship into the San Francisco Bay, 233 years after the Cabrillo expedition.)
Due to winter storms, Cabrillo decided to sail back south for the winter. Since the original ship's log was lost, it is unclear where Cabrillo's fleet wintered. Some say it was at San Miguel Island, and others say it was Santa Catalina Island. Wherever it was, they hoped to pass the winter there. However, the natives were hostile to the Spaniard’s presence and frequently attacked them when they came ashore.
In December 1543, a group of Cabrillo’s men went ashore to get fresh water and were attacked. Cabrillo and a group of sailors went ashore to rescue them. Unfortunately, as Cabrillo stepped out of the boat onto a rocky shore, he fell and broke his leg. Gangrene set in, and Cabrillo died on Jan. 3, 1543. He was approximately 45 years old.
After his death, Cabrillo's sailors decided not to continue sailing north. On April 14, 1543, nine months after they began their journey, the expedition returned to Mexico.
It would be another 150 years until a second Spanish expedition led by Sabastian Vizcaino would sail as far north as Cabrillo. It would be over 200 years later, in 1769, that Spain would send the land expedition of Portola north to explore California.
It seems that California had little value at the time, as the natives were poor and had nothing of value to trade. It was not until large ranchos and the cowhide industry was developed that California had any economic value. That is until gold was discovered in 1848.
By then, Mexico had gained its independence from Spain. The United States was at war with Mexico to claim all of California, Texas and the entire Southwest. But, back to Cabrillo.
Cabrillo’s grave
There are many legends about where Cabrillo was buried. Some historians believe his grave is on San Miguel Island and others believe it to be on Santa Catalina Island.
A local legend says that he was buried on Mescalitan Island, which was located in what is now the Goleta Estuary, or slough, as it’s commonly called. There is some credence to this theory. San Miguel Island is not sheltered and experienced sailors would not have chosen to anchor there as protection from winter storms. At the time, the Goleta Estuary was a deep water port with a freshwater spring where ships frequently replenished their water supply. Deep-water channels extended as far inland as Hollister and Fairview avenues before the floods of 1861 washed in millions of tons of silt to clog the channels and the estuary.
Mescalin Island was almost completely destroyed to obtain dirt to build the municipal airport and reclaim the Goleta Slough. During construction, hundreds of human skeletons were dug up from Mescalitan Island. Could one of them be Cabrillo?
This is possible because in 1891 a wrought iron anchor dating back to the period of Cabrillo was found in the mud, west of Mescalitan Island. It was dug up at the foot of the bluff, opposite of what is now the Campbell Hall parking lot on the UCSB campus. The anchor is 10 feet long, and its quality and design indicated that it was an anchor that Cabrillo's ships would have carried. (Note: The anchor is now on display at Stow House.)
In addition, the late Mrs. Grace Greenwell of Isla Vista, while in her 80s, told of a story she heard from a native Indian who worked on her uncle’s whaling station at Goleta Point. (Note: The location of the whaling station is now buried under the approach ramp to Ward Memorial Boulevard to UCSB.) The story the Indian told her had been passed down from generation to generation for centuries. Two large sailing boats came into the Goleta Estuary when it was a deep-water port. Their crews came ashore in small boats and landed on Mescalitan Island. The men carried a coffin with the remains of a man dressed in full armor. The funeral rites were for a “chief” of great importance. Could this have been Cabrillo?
No one can say for sure that the great conquistador Cabrillo was buried on Mescalitan Island, San Miguel Island, or even Catalina Island.
At the time, the Goleta-area Indians did not have a written record to substantiate their legends. Historians will continue to debate the final resting place of Cabrillo. However, what is not up for debate is the legacy he leaves in claiming California for Spain and his exploration of the California coast.