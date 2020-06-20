Judith Dale: Historic rancho land grants of California

I’m delighted that many of you are enjoying the historical articles I’ve been writing lately. A couple of people have asked that I cover the history of Spanish and Mexican land grants in the area, since my previous articles about Buellton, Las Cruces and Benjamin Foxen involved the topic. As I researched land grants and their impact on our community, I found that grants are the basis of Santa Barbara County's development.
Most of California history, including Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley, can be traced back to land grants from the Spanish and Mexican governments.
The colonization of California began when Spain in 1769 established a San Diego presidio – a military fort used to protect the mission and surrounding pueblos from invasion.
From then up until 1821, Spain built 21 missions and founded six major pueblos, each of which were given control of thousands of acres of land.
The six original pueblos, dates established and the number of acres of land awarded are as follows: San Diego, 1769: 42,323 acres; Monterey, 1770: 29,698 acres; San Francisco, 1776: 17,754 acres; San Jose, 1777: 55,891 acres; Los Angeles, 1781: 17,172 acres; Santa Barbara, 1782: 17,826 acres.
The Spanish government awarded land grants surrounding the pueblos, missions, and presidios to retired soldiers as an inducement for them to remain on the frontier. These original land grants reverted to the Spanish crown upon the recipient’s death. Spain awarded about 30 land grants to individuals between 1784 and 1821. The "rancheros" (rancho owners) patterned themselves after the landed gentry of New Spain and were primarily devoted to raising cattle and sheep. Their workers included Native Americans who had learned Spanish while living at established missions.
The Mexican Era
When Mexico gained its independence from Spain in 1821, the rules changed and land grants became the permanent property of the grantee. Mexico awarded about 270 land grants to retired soldiers, politicians, and influential friends, and sought to break the land monopoly of the missions and also pave the way for luring additional settlers to California by making land grants easier to obtain.
The Mexican governors of California had the power to grant mission lands, and frequently gave the land to friends and influential people. (This is how Benjamin Foxen got the 8,874-acre Tinaquaic land grant.)
Soldiers, rancheros, farmers, and those in power coveted the rich coastal lands that the missions controlled. The Mexican government was also fearful about the missions which remained loyal to the Pope and the Catholic Church in Spain.
In August 1833, the government secularized all of the missions and their valuable lands, about 1,000,000 acres per mission. The Mexican government allowed the padres to keep only the church, priest's quarters, and priest's garden. The army troops guarding each mission were dismissed. The governors of California then gave the mission lands to the retired soldiers, politicians, and influential friends mentioned above.
The real loser in the transfer of the missions from Spain to Mexico and their subsequent secularization was the neophytes (native Americans). Under the treaty with Spain giving Mexico control of the missions, it was stipulated that: “One-half of the mission lands and property was to be given to neophytes in grants of 33 acres of arable land along with land in common sufficient to pasture their stock." A board of magistrates was to oversee the mission's crops and herds, while the land was to be divided into communal pasture, a town plot, and individual plots intended for each Indian family. In addition, one half of the herds were to be divided proportionately among the neophyte families.
Of course, this never happened. Most mission property was given to government officials and their wealthy friends who were local Californios (individuals of Mexican or Spanish descent who had been born in California).
The Native Americans were exploited by the rancheros and in many cases became virtual slaves. Although they were freed from forced labor on the missions, but without land of their own, and their former way of life destroyed, often had few choices but to become slaves. Their only alternative was to flee to Indian tribes who lived in the interior. They sometimes congregated at rancherías (living areas near a hacienda) where an indigenous Spanish and mestizo culture developed.
By 1846, the mission lands and its cattle had passed into the hands of 800 private landowners. Rancheros collectively owned 800,000,000 acres of land – about ⅛ of the future state – in units ranging in size from 4,500 acres to 50,000 acres. They primarily produced hides for the world leather market and largely relied on Indian labor. Bound to the rancho, Native Americans were treated like slaves, having died at twice the rate that of the southern Negro slaves.
In 1848, California became a Territory of the United States with the defeat of Mexico in the Mexican-American War and the Treaty of Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. The treaty stated that the rancheros could keep their land granted by Mexico, but they had to prove ownership. By American design, this proved to be expensive, time-consuming and difficult. It could take as long as 20 years to settle an ownership claim.
The American Era
While the end of the 1840s saw the close of Mexican control over Alta California, this period also marked the beginning of the rancheros’ greatest prosperity.
Cattle had been raised primarily for their hides and tallow, as there was no market for large quantities of beef, especially in the days prior to refrigeration, railroads or ice production. Demand dramatically changed with the onset of the Gold Rush, as thousands of miners and other fortune seekers flooded into California. These newcomers needed meat, and cattle prices soared with demand. The rancheros enjoyed the peaceful and prosperous days of Hispanic California.
However, this prosperity was to change.
The rancheros became land-rich and cash-poor, and the burden of defending their ownership claims was often financially overwhelming. Grantees lost their lands as a result of mortgage default, payment of attorney fees, or payment of other personal debts. Land was also lost as a result of fraud.
A sharp decline in cattle prices due to the floods of 1861–1862, and droughts of 1863–1864, forced many of the overextended rancheros to sell their properties. They often quickly subdivided the land and sold it to American settlers. This is how W.W. Hollister and R.T Buell were able to buy their land grant properties.
Today
As you travel around Santa Barbara County you will see our Spanish and Mexican land grant heritage is very much with us today. There were 43 land grants awarded in Santa Barbara County for approximately 800,000 acres. Almost all of the land that could grow crops or could support cattle and sheep grazing was given as land grants. Many of the original land grant names still exist today: Los Alamos, College Rancho (the town of Santa Ynez), Casmalia, Las Cruces, Cuyama, Dos Pueblos, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Nojoqui, Refugio, Rincon, San Marcos, Sisquoc, and Zaca. And of course, there are the three missions in our county: Santa Barbara (1786), La Purisma (1787) and Santa Inez (1804).
If this topic interests you and you wish to learn more, our local libraries are full of great books. Also, the internet is a great source. A map of the land grants in Santa Barbara County can be found on-line at: Land Grants and Townships – Santa Barbara County (map of County land grants).
Meanwhile, value our rich heritage of Spanish, Mexican, Chumash, Asian and European peoples. In addition to an ideal climate and location, this is what makes our area so interesting and diverse.
