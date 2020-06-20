Judith Dale: Historic rancho land grants of California

In August 1833, the government secularized all of the missions and their valuable lands, about 1,000,000 acres per mission. The Mexican government allowed the padres to keep only the church, priest's quarters, and priest's garden. The army troops guarding each mission were dismissed. The governors of California then gave the mission lands to the retired soldiers, politicians, and influential friends mentioned above.

The real loser in the transfer of the missions from Spain to Mexico and their subsequent secularization was the neophytes (native Americans). Under the treaty with Spain giving Mexico control of the missions, it was stipulated that: “One-half of the mission lands and property was to be given to neophytes in grants of 33 acres of arable land along with land in common sufficient to pasture their stock." A board of magistrates was to oversee the mission's crops and herds, while the land was to be divided into communal pasture, a town plot, and individual plots intended for each Indian family. In addition, one half of the herds were to be divided proportionately among the neophyte families.

Of course, this never happened. Most mission property was given to government officials and their wealthy friends who were local Californios (individuals of Mexican or Spanish descent who had been born in California).