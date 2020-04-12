Judith Dale: Los Padres National Forest in your backyard

Endangered Species

The Los Padres National Forest is one of the world’s top “biodiversity hotspots.” Unfortunately, it is also home to the largest number of endangered, threatened, and sensitive species than any other national forest in California. The forest supports 26 species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. These include the southern California steelhead, California condor, Smith’s blue butterfly, San Joaquin kit fox, bald eagle, California jewelflower, southwestern arroyo toad, and in Monterey county, the southern sea otter.

+3 Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust “The Rock Front Ranch stands as the western gateway to the Cuyama Valley — one of the last remaining untouched valleys in California,” said Nita Vail, outgoing CEO of the Rangeland Trust. “Thanks to the support of the community, this small but mighty ranch will forever function as a strategic buffer to protect the area’s natural resources and vibrant wildlife habitat.”

The forest also supports the habitat of over 300 plant and animal species that the Forest Service has classified as sensitive, species of concern, or species at risk. Many of these species are endemic and found nowhere else on earth. That is one of the reasons it is so important that hikers, bikers, and motor vehicles stay on the roads and designated trails so that they do not damage these plants and small animals.

Recreation

The Los Padres National Forest has 2,892 miles of rivers and streams, 866,297 acres of wilderness, 62 developed campgrounds, 14 developed picnic areas, 293 lakes and ponds, and 1,453 miles of trails.

+4 Central Coast recreational spots still open for roaming Many outdoor recreational spots along the Central Coast remain open to the public with added restrictions to meet social distancing guidelines.