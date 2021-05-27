Judith Dale: Memorial Day — history and hope for the future

On Monday, May 31, Americans will break out the flags and the red, white, and blue apparel to celebrate Memorial Day. This day honors military men and women who have died serving our country — over 1.3 million people from the beginning of the Revolutionary War in 1775 to the current war in Afghanistan.
Note: Many people get Veterans Day and Memorial Day confused. Veterans Day is held in November and honors all who served in the military, not just those who died in a war.
As we know it today, Memorial Day started around 1866 after the Civil War and was known as Decoration Day. People, primarily women, decorated the graves of the over 655,000 Americans who died in the Civil War — a major cause of grief in both the North and the South. The holiday became nationwide in 1868 when Gen. John A. Logan declared May 30 should be designated as Decoration Day.
That date does not have any particular significance, however, there is a theory that Logan chose the date because it is one of the few days of the year that doesn't fall on the anniversary of a Civil War battle. Another theory is that in late May, the flowers would be in full bloom to decorate the graves. Regardless of the date, the idea spread nationwide. As the U.S. faced more wars in the 20th century, Decoration Day expanded from honoring the Civil War dead to honoring all American soldiers who died in wars.
For the first 100 years of Decoration Day, it was not an official holiday. In 1971, Decoration Day became officially known as Memorial Day and Congress passed an act declaring it a national holiday. The U.S. government had passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved many holidays to Mondays, including Columbus Day, George Washington's Birthday (today known as Presidents Day, honoring all U.S. presidents), Labor Day and Memorial Day. The move from May 30 to the last Monday in May has been controversial as some say it shifted focus from a somber remembrance day to honor our military dead to a festive three-day weekend celebrating the beginning of summer.
The concept of memorializing the military dead is as old as human culture itself. The ancient Greeks and Romans held annual days of remembrance for loved ones (including soldiers) each year, decorating their graves with flowers and holding public festivals and feasts in their honor. In Athens, public funerals for fallen soldiers were held after each battle. The remains of the dead were displayed for public mourning before a funeral procession took them to their internment in the Kerameikos, one of the city's most prestigious cemeteries.
One of the first known public tributes to war dead was in 431 B.C. when the Athenian general and statesman Pericles delivered a funeral oration praising the sacrifice and courage of those killed in the Peloponnesian War — a speech that some have compared to Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.
Our Memorial Day has its roots that date back to Civil War. In other countries, however, Memorial Day observances are rooted in World War I, which began over 100 years ago and was one of the deadliest wars in history. Below are how some other countries celebrate their Memorial Day.
Around the world
Britain: The United Kingdom observes Remembrance Sunday with ceremonies across the country on the Sunday nearest to Nov. 11, the day Germany signed the armistice ending World War I hostilities. Today, the day memorializes fallen British soldiers in all conflicts since the Great War. On Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. — the time of the signing of the armistice — the U.K. observes two minutes of silence. "Remembrance poppies" are worn and displayed as per a tradition inspired by the Canadian poet John McCrae's "In Flanders Fields.”
South Korea: South Koreans observe Memorial Day on June 6, the same month that the Korean War began, to honor servicemen and civilians who have died for their country. The nation observes one minute of silence at 10 a.m.
France: Armistice Day in France is solemnly observed on Nov. 11 with ceremonies, special church services and poppy adornments. In recent years, the holiday has come to recognize all of the country's war dead in addition to the 1.4 million people killed in World War I.
Netherlands: The Dutch Remembrance Day is held on May 4 and is marked by two minutes of silence at 8 p.m. The day is followed by Liberation Day on May 5, which was the day that the occupation of Nazi Germany ended.
New Zealand and Australia: Anzac Day on April 25 commemorates New Zealand and Australia's servicemen and women who have died. The day, which stands for "Australian and New Zealand Army Corps," falls on the anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli, the first significant military action by both forces in World War I.
Turkey: Turkey observes Martyrs Day on March 18, the anniversary of a significant victory against the Allied Powers during the Gallipoli Campaign. The day is used today to commemorate Turks who have died for the country.
Nigeria: Nigeria formerly observed Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 as a member of the commonwealth, but it has since moved the date to Jan. 15, to commemorate the end of the country’s civil war in 1970.
Italy: Italy observes National Unity and Armed Forces Day on Nov. 4, the date Austria-Hungary surrendered to the Italians in 1918. The day is accompanied by ceremonies commemorating members of the armed forces killed in action.
Canada: Remembrance Day in Canada, a national holiday on Nov. 11, commemorates Canada's servicemen and women. At 11 a.m., the country observes two minutes of silence in memory of those who perished.
Germany: National Day of Mourning is held in November, on the Sunday two weeks before the first Advent Sunday. It is in memory of Nazi victims and the dead in both World Wars.
Honoring the sacrifice
As Memorial Day 2021 approaches, we find our country politically and ideologically divided. Let’s take a moment to reflect and remember that over a million soldiers died to ensure all U.S. citizens are guaranteed those civil rights outlined in the Constitution. Let's honor those who died for the rights of people of all races, religions and ethnic groups — not just the wealthy, the white or the Christian, but all people. That is what our country was founded upon and what our soldiers fought and died for.
The thing that makes America great is we can have our differences — that is democracy.