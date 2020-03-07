Judith Dale: 1920s Solvang - Becoming Danish Capital of America

Extra: Atterdag College

On Nov.15, 1911, the founders opened the Danish-American folk school that was to become the education and cultural center of the new community. The folk school was for Danes to continue their education after their mandatory education ended at age 14.

The folk school was different than the American high schools and colleges: There were no exams, grades or diplomas, but instead lectures and group discussions on moral and social issues. The emphasis was on enlightenment and independent intellectual thought. Philosophy, history, geography, literature, mathematics, languages, art and music were all part of the lecture and discussion curriculum.

Danish youth and young adults from all over the U.S. came to Solvang to attend the folk school.

By 1915, a larger school was built and was named Atterdag College, meaning “Tomorrow there is a new day.” Gymnastics, folk dance and a healthy lifestyle were part of the college and community activities. Picnic hikes up Fredensborg Canyon and to Nojoqui Falls were popular activities.

The folk school remained the educational and cultural center of the community until 1937 when its last classes were taught.

The Atterdag campus continued to be a central part of the community by hosting events and youth summer camps under the leadership of Viggo and Cora Turnow.

Times change and the Atterdag building became a home for seniors operated by Bethania Lutheran Church. The building was demolished in 1970, replaced by the Lutheran Home which became a continuing-care retirement community.

In 2009, its name changed to Atterdag Village of Solvang in honor of its history.