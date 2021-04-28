Related to this story

Dear Abby: Cost of college may be obstacle to daughter's dreams
Dear Abby: Cost of college may be obstacle to daughter's dreams

DEAR ABBY: My daughter was accepted at a college of her choice in Pennsylvania that offered loads of grant money. Our out-of-pocket is about $6,000 if she gets a Stafford loan or works this summer to help with the $4,500 that would be the loan. My husband is insisting on a community college, which she doesn't want to attend. He constantly cites the fact that our house is in foreclosure and that he owes money to the IRS for his business, which is why things can't be.

Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize
Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize

DEAR ABBY: I am a mom of two boys, 8 and 12. They both have best friends whose moms I like and I would like to be friends with. My problem is, when we set up a playdate for the boys or make plans, when the time comes around and I text them about it, I don't hear back from them at all. I have even left phone messages a couple of times.

Dear Abby: Female colleagues get side-eye from man's wife
Dear Abby: Female colleagues get side-eye from man's wife

Karen Ortiz: Are you ready to salsa?
Karen Ortiz: Are you ready to salsa?

What would life and our special celebrations be without mouth-watering salsas? Yes, there also is salsa, as in salsa dancing, but we’re not going there today. However, you are permitted to salsa dance about the kitchen as you prepare one of these recipes.

Hints from Heloise: True love?
Hints from Heloise: True love?

Dear Heloise: About a month ago I became the victim of a scam and have since learned this is a growing problem. I registered with a dating site, hoping to meet someone nice, with whom I could have a friendship.