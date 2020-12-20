Judith Dale: The Channel Islands: San Miguel and Santa Rosa

In my last article, I discussed the Santa Barbara Channel and its islands in general. This article will focus on two of five islands in Channel Islands National Park: San Miguel and Santa Rosa.

The national park was established in 1980 to protect the islands and make them accessible to the public. (Note: There are three other islands in the Channel Islands that are not in the national park: San Nicolas, Santa Catalina and San Clemente. The U.S. military owns San Nicolas and San Clemente, and Santa Catalina is a thriving commercial tourist island off the coast of Los Angeles.)

Channel Islands National Park consists of 249,354 acres, half of which are under the ocean since the park's boundary extends one nautical mile from the shore of each island. Four of the five islands in the park are a westward extension of the Santa Monica Mountains. Before the sea rose over 130 feet thousands of years ago, the four islands of Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa and San Miguel were a single landmass called Santarosae Island.

North American Galapagos Islands

The Channel Islands are often referred to as the North American Galapagos Islands because of the 145 unique plants and animals found nowhere else on earth. Like the Galapagos Islands of South America, isolation allowed evolution to proceed independently on the Channel Islands. The four animals unique to the Channel Islands are the island fence lizard, island deer mouse, island spotted skunk and island fox.

The island deer mouse exists on all eight of the Channel Islands. It can survive with very little freshwater as Santa Barbara and Anacapa islands are without rivers. The island spotted skunk exists only on Santa Cruz Island and Santa Rosa Island. It used to also live on San Miguel Island, but no longer. A small population of skunks inhabit Santa Cruz Island, but Santa Rosa is home to over 3,000 island skunks.