Judith Dale: Wildfires in Santa Barbara County, 1955 to 1979

With all the fires burning in northern California right now and our fire season just around the corner, I thought a series of articles about the history of wildfires in Santa Barbara County would be of interest.

We have the perfect setting for fires: thousands of acres of wilderness with rugged terrain and few roads; rainy winter weather that allows grass and brush to grow, followed by months of hot, dry weather; prevailing winds as well as Sundowner winds; and people, who are the cause of most fires.

Below is a brief description of the major fires in our county from the 1950s through the '70s. In later articles I will cover fires from the 1985 Wheeler fire to the 2017 Thomas fire that led to the mudslides in Montecito.

Refugio, Sept. 1955: The Refugio fire started in a small building housing a generator and gasoline on the La Chirpa Ranch near Refugio Pass.

An electrical spark ignited the gasoline at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 1955. At first, the ranch caretaker tried to put out the fire, but the wind was blowing and the grass around the building was dry, so the fire was soon out of control. The surrounding brush had not burned in over 50 years and was soon a raging inferno driven by 15- to 20 mph winds. Over the next few days, the fire burned along the south slope of the Santa Ynez Mountains to Gaviota Pass. It also started to spread east toward Goleta. The fire was finally contained on Sept. 15, having burned 79,428 acres and 20 buildings.

Coyote, Sept. 22 to Oct. 1, 1964: The fire started just before 2 p.m. on Mountain Drive, caused by a car’s faulty exhaust system.