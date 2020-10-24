Judith Dale: Wildfires in Santa Barbara County, 2008 to 2015

This is the third in a series of articles on major fires in Santa Barbara County. With over 4 million acres having burned so far this year in California, as I draft this article, we have not had any major fires in Santa Barbara County.

However, we are not out of the woods (no pun intended), as four of our worst fires have started in the months of October, November and December. With all the hot weather we have had and no rain in months, we are still in danger.

Gap fire, July 2008: The fire was started on July 1 by a 16-year-old boy near rock formations at Lizard’s Mouth off West Camino Cielo, west of Highway 154.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread less than a quarter of an acre and was nearly extinguished before a sudden wind gust caused the fire to spread rapidly toward Goleta.

Nearly 200 personnel accompanied by helicopters and bulldozers were sent out to fight the flames and began evacuations of La Patera and Glen Annie canyons. By the second day, only a few hundred acres had burned, and the fire seemed to be coming under control until dry brush and another Sundowner winds fueled 100-foot-high flames.

By the third day, the fire had burned 2,000 acres and was threatening Goleta.

+5 Judith Dale: Wildfires in Santa Barbara County, 1955 to 1979 We have the perfect setting for fires: thousands of acres of wilderness with rugged terrain and few roads; rainy winter weather that allows grass and brush to grow, followed by months of hot, dry weather; prevailing winds as well as sundowner winds; and people, who are the cause of most fires.

Power lines were burned and 150,000 people from Isla Vista to Montecito lost power. A state of emergency was declared, and mandatory evacuations were ordered from West Camino Cielo to Cathedral Oaks between Fairview and Patterson. The Haney Tract, Kinevan Ranch, Hidden Valley and San Marcos Trout Club were also evacuated.