South on 101

Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

  Updated

It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend.

Zoo’s “Boo” is Back

After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.

