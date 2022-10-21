Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend.
Zoo’s “Boo” is Back
After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
Community groups sponsor the treat tables, and all the candy is either palm oil-free or made with sustainably-grown palm oil. Forests in critical habitats for orangutans, tigers, and Asian elephants are being cleared for palm oil farming, adding to the pressures already faced by these endangered animals.
Kids love the Animal Encounters with creepy crawly (worms!), the ongoing Dance Party on the hilltop (talk about a “Monster Mash”!), Mad Scientist experiments (dry ice anyone?), and the Boo Choo Choo train rides (not too scary). Costumed characters roam the Zoo, some spooky, some funny.
Tickets: $22.95 for adults, $17.95 for children aged two to 12, with $3 off for Zoo members.
Tasty treats and beverages are available for purchase, including “boo-zy” adult drinks. For more information, visit www.sbzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo.
“Batty” Night at Botanic Garden
In honor of International Bat Month, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Family Nature Night on Friday is all about these flying mammals. Some people may find them scary, but bats are vital to the environment.
Fun facts: a single bat can eat up to its body weight in insects each night, and they come in all shapes and sizes from bumblebee-sized to flying “foxes” with six-foot wingspans (which does sound scary).
Costumes are encouraged at the Garden’s event, which includes nighttime exploration (bring a flashlight), sensory activities, a batty-black-light station, and lots of stories and games.
It’s held 6 to 8 p.m., and advance reservations are required. Tickets: $24 for adults, $14 for youth aged 12 and under, with $4 off for Garden members.
Go Ghost Hunting
Julie Ann Brown has led Santa Barbara Ghost Tours since 2017. Her focus is on the “friendly ghosts” of what she calls the “Enchantment Zone” in the historic Presidio District.
One of the stops is the Lobero Theatre, originally opened in 1873 and rebuilt in 1924. It was a hotspot of spiritualism in its early days, she reports, with seances held there every Sunday night for tourists and on Tuesdays (in the basement) for the locals.
The tour concludes at the most haunted bar in California, the Pickle Room, housed in one of the few remaining buildings from Santa Barbara’s early Chinatown. (www.sbghosttour.com)
Joseph Soltis of Paranormal Experiences takes a different approach. Among his tours is a “Ghost Hunt” that uses equipment used by paranormal investigators, such as dowsing rods, a thermal imaging infrared camera, EMF meter, and a SBox Ghost Box, among others.
Paranormal sensory experiences and first-person accounts from professional ghost hunters are also included. Other tours include Ghost Walk, Spooky Stroll, Creepy Cocktail Crawl, Wine Pair-a-normal Wine Tasting, and more. (https://soltisproductions.com/paranormal-experiences)
Quick tip: Sunday’s Free Family Day at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art celebrates Dia de los Muertos with a display of traditional altars created by local schools and community youth organizations.
Kids can make their own min-altars and skull charms on the museum’s front steps from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (www.sbma.net)
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.