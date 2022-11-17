Bright, colorful, melodic weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh

Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti leads the Santa Barbara Symphony in the world premiere of local composer Cody Westheimer’s “Wisdom of Water, Earth & Sky,” an homage to Chumash storytellers at concerts this weekend at the Arlington Theatre.
ZooLights is a new holiday tradition in which giant animals and nature scenes are created using thousands of silk-covered lanterns lit by LED bulbs. Displays are scattered throughout the Santa Barbara Zoo and on view in the evenings through Jan. 14.
A giant peacock is among the colorful displays on view as part of ZooLights at the Santa Barbara Zoo. More than 50,000 LED bulbs are used to illuminate the animals and nature scenes at this new event.
Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti leads the Santa Barbara Symphony in the world premiere of local composer Cody Westheimer’s “Wisdom of Water, Earth & Sky,” an homage to Chumash storytellers at concerts this weekend at the Arlington Theatre.
Indoors or outdoors, in the concert hall or at the zoo, this weekend brings a variety of activities to Santa Barbara.
Zoo Lights
A new holiday tradition has begun with the debut of ZooLights at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Giant animals and nature scenes are created using thousands of silk-covered lanterns illuminated by more than 50,000 LED bulbs. The colorful displays are scattered throughout the 30-acre zoo.
Highlights include an array of huge colorful butterflies, a spectacular blue and green peacock, a towering cobra, roaring lion, plus flamingos, zebras, honeybees, and much more.
Take photos with Santa (on select dates only) and enjoy wintry snacks and drinks for purchase.
ZooLights is open now through Jan. 14 between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $22 for adults, $20 for children aged two to 12, with a $2 discount for Zoo members.
The prices vary by day, with weekend nights costing more. ZooLights is on view Wednesdays through Sundays and a few Tuesday nights, including next week. Visit https://www.sbzoo.org/zoolights for tickets and details.
Planting Natives
Throughout the month of November, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has stocked its nursery with more inventory and a wider variety than usual to encourage the planting of California native plants.
Now – not Spring – is the time to get these specially adapted plants in the ground, so they can get established during the coming rainy season.
Don’t know much about native plants? The nursery staff are knowledgeable and helpful, and free nursery chats are held Sundays in November at 9:30 a.m. with Nursery Manager Matt Straka.
Online shopping is now available at Shop.SBBotanicGarden.org. Pick out the plants on the website, then pick them up a few days later.
Located just inside the garden’s gate, the nursery is open daily between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Garden reservations and admission are not required to visit the nursery. (www.SBBotanicGarden.org)
“New” Antique Show
The new Santa Barbara Antique Show, formerly known as the CALM Show, brings more than 60 dealers to the Earl Warren Showgrounds this weekend.
It’s a new name, but the same show featuring quality collectibles, decorative arts, antiques, jewelry, rugs, and much more.
The show, held twice yearly, has been taken over by Michael and Gae Ann McHale, the producers of Heritage Antique Shows at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium and Pacific Design Center.
Hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Inspired by the storytelling of the Chumash people, local composer Cody Westheimer has written “Wisdom of Water, Earth & Sky,” which receives its world premiere by the Santa Barbara Symphony on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre.
The Symphony’s Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti leads the orchestra and also presents a pre-concert “Conversation with Nir” at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Westheimer collaborated on his new work with Chumash tribal members Marianne Parra and Ernestine Ygnacio-DeSoto, who perform in the piece.
Visuals taken by Westheimer are projected behind the orchestra. Pianist Alessio Bax returns to Santa Barbara to play Robert Schumann’s romantic musical gift to his future wife, the Piano Concerto in A minor.
The program also includes Jean Sibelius’ melancholy “Valse Triste” (“Sad Waltz”) and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, which offers a famous, fiery finale.
