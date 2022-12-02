In Santa Barbara this weekend: Holiday markets, music and more | Julia McHugh

Shop for unique gifts or take in a festive holiday event this weekend in Santa Barbara starting with Friday’s Winter Wonderland Block Party & Christmas Tree Lighting, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of State Street.
Take photos with Santa and take in the joyous tree lighting ceremony by the Holiday Prince and Fairy (two lucky local kids).
Folk and Tribal Arts Pop-ups
Rather than the usual one-weekend Marketplace, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is presenting holiday shopping over three weekends at themed Folk and Tribal Arts Pop-up Weekends.
First up: handmade woven items from the Zapotec weavers of the Oaxacan Valley in southern Mexico and a selection of other imports. It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Next weekend (Dec. 9-11) are products made from Peru’s “fiber of the gods” (alpaca fleece) and the final weekend (Dec. 16-18) feature fair trade art from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Kenya. Thirty percent of sales support the Museum’s education programs and exhibits. (2559 Puesta del Sol, www.sbnature.org)
Ceramics Holiday Market
A wide range of one-of-a-kind ceramic creations from local artists are for sale at Clay Studio’s Holiday Market on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Also enjoy clay demonstrations, live music, and family friendly activities.
They opened in January 2020 in a cool 24,000-square-foot building in Goleta – you’re welcome to check out the studios and gallery. (Holiday Hill Rd., Goleta; www.claystudiosb.org)
Art from Scrap
Art is for sale at Art From Scrap. Their Marketplace, held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offers unique gifts and artwork handmade by local makers and artists.
Art From Scrap, as the name suggests, keeps clean and safe reusable materials out of landfills and offers them as art mediums.
SCAPE’s 20-Year Show
Twenty years ago, several of the region’s finest plein air (outdoor) artists created SCAPE, a group to raise money for the protection of local open spaces.
This week’s 20-year Anniversary Show is held Saturday (2 to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) in the Music Academy of the West’s Lehmann Hall.
The beneficiary – and a featured location – are the seven local sites in the Natural Reserve System managed by the University of California, Santa Barbara. Coast, wetland, oak woodland, and mountain systems are all represented, beautifully (www.nrs.ucsb.edu).
Meet artists, shop for paintings, and benefit a good cause. (1070 Fairway Road, Montecito; www.s-c-a-p-e.org)
Two Holiday Concerts at the Lobero
Jazz up your holidays by seeing “Holiday ‘In’”, a swinging revue in the style of the televised Christmas specials by Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.
Enjoy a hip, sophisticated twist on the classic tunes of the season performed by guest artists from around the country on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets range from $36 to $81 for a VIP seat that includes a post-show reception. (33 Canon Perdido St., www.lobero.org).
Bring the family to “The Sound of Christmas Sing-Along” held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. It’s like caroling, but indoors – and with an orchestra and choir.
The festivities are led by Emmy-nominated conductor Charles Fernandez and Irish actress Sheelagh Cullen narrates “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (better known as “The Night Before Christmas”).
Tickets are $36 to $66 with a $5 discount for kids aged 12 and under.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.