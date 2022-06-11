For the first time since March 13, 2020, there are enough noteworthy weekend events in Santa Barbara to fill an entire “South on 101” column.
Consider attending a concert, play, or screening this weekend. Local venues continue to follow current recommendations and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and local health agencies. Masks are strongly suggested indoors, but please check venue websites for specific policies.
At the Bowl
The Santa Barbara Bowl is an extraordinary place to enjoy concerts – the setting, historic venue itself, acoustics and production values are all world class. Here are just a few upcoming concerts, visit www.sbbowl.com for details.
Next weekend is star-studded. Hilarity is sure to ensue when Steve Martin and Martin Short take the stage on Friday (June 17); everlasting Rod Stewart (with Cheap Trick opening) is Saturday (June 18); and wry songster Lyle Lovett with his Large Band and retro rocker Chris Isaak appear on Sunday (June 19). Later this summer: Brandi Carlile (formerly of the Go-Go’s) Bob Dylan (needs no description), crooner Josh Groban, country sensation Jon Pardi, local favorite Jackson Browne, and others.
Music Academy Season Opens
It’s the 75th anniversary of the Music Academy of the West, now one of the preeminent summer programs for pre-professional classical musicians and singers. Roughly 140 extremely talented “fellows” are in residence, along with a top faculty, for the next eight weeks.
All those musicians need audiences, so the community reaps the benefits in the form of public concerts, recitals, special events, and masterclasses.
This season’s first event is Wednesday (June 15) when the esteemed Takacs Quartet performs in Hahn Hall on the Academy’s Montecito campus. Thursday (June 16) is the always entertaining Introduction of the Vocal Fellows and Friday (June 17) is a showcase of solo pianists, also in Hahn Hall. Then it’s off to the races: daily masterclasses (up to three a day), faculty chamber music concerts, and much more. Orchestra concerts and a fully staged opera are held at the Granada Theatre.
On Saturday, June 25, the 75th Anniversary Community Concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl features Beethoven’s towering Symphony No. 5, Prokofiev’s lyric Suite from “Romeo and Juliet”, and Mexican composer Arturo Marquiz’s Danzon No. 2 (which is in the style of Veracruz music). All tickets are $10. (www.musicacademy.org).
“Sleuth” at Ensemble
Ensemble Theatre Company wraps up their 2021-22 season with a winner – “Sleuth”. Anthony Shaffer’s whodunnit won the 1970 Tony for Best Play and has been puzzling and thrilling audiences ever since. It’s a cat and mouse game between Andrew Wyke, an immensely successful mystery writer, and his wife’s handsome younger lover, Milo Tindle.
Jealousy. Revenge. Plots. Intrigue. It’s smart and funny, and a dazzling showcase for the actors in the lead roles. Performances at the New Vic Theater run through June 26, with several matinees and early curtains. July 17 is Martini Night, with a complimentary cocktail pre-show. Tickets range form $40 to $58. (www.etcsb.org)