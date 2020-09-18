Julia McHugh: Casa del Herrero’s glorious gardens reopen for tours

Ralph Fox Steedman awoke with a jolt on the day he was to move into his newly built Andalusian-style house in Montecito. The 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit at 6:45 a.m. on June 28, 1925. Steedman rushed from the downtown Santa Barbara devastation to find Casa del Herrero (House of the Blacksmith) undamaged. He and wife Carrie, and later their family members, lived at 11-acre estate for 70 years. It opened to the public in June 1995.
The Casa’s glorious gardens are among only a few that remain as originally planned and planted, with just a few changes. The gardens became a National Historic Landmark in 2009.
Though the Steedman’s house and workshop are closed due to COVID-19, the gardens have reopened for self-guided tours, by reservation only, on Wednesdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Masks are required. The cost is $25 per person, for adults and children aged 10 and older.
Andalusian design comes from Al-Andalus, the formerly Muslim-ruled region of southern Spain, and reflects both Arab and ancient Roman histories. The Moorish gardens of Alhambra and Palacio de Generalife inspired the Steedmans, and their Casa includes open-air rooms, screened by walls or plantings, and containing fountains, water channels, and decorative tilework.
The Steedmans were among many wealthy Midwestern and Eastern industrialists who built winter retreats in California. Architects and landscape architects emulated Europe’s grand estates in what is now called the American County Place style, which began around 1890 and ended with the Great Depression.
By all accounts, the design of this house and gardens was a collaborative affair, consisting of architect George Washington Smith (credited with popularizing the Spanish Colonial Revival style), and landscape architects Ralph Stevens (he also worked on Lotusland) and Lockwood de Forest, Jr. (designer of much of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden). Steedman was a hands-on participant.
In the eastern garden, an elaborately tiled curved bench and fountain called an “exedra” is a focal point. From there, the orchard of orange trees is visible through a rose arbor, and two curved staircases on either side lead to the formal rose garden. Nearby, a garden is filled with calla lilies, iris, heliotrope, and other blue and white plantings.
The south lawn is impressive, dropping from the rear of the house towards the Pacific. In its midst is low tiled fountain in the shape of an eight-pointed star (known as a khatim) common in Islamic art. A whimsical peacock-inspired pool has imaginative tilework and feeds a series of fountains lower down. The formal gardens end at a fence, beyond which is an “Arizona” cactus garden and several huge dragon trees. In the distance, a stone “folly” is sighted, where travelers once watered their horses.
An ornate birdhouse, one of several handmade by Steedman, is posted near the house. On it, he has lettered:
“Use well thy time.
Fast fly the hours.
Good works live on.”
As does the garden at Casa del Herrero.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!