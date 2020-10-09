Julia McHugh: Cottage Hospital’s beginnings in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has never closed its doors, not for the 1918 flu epidemic, the 1925 earthquake, any number of floods and fires, and certainly not for the current COVID-19 pandemic.
It has grown from a 25-bed redwood building on an unpaved road to a 519-bed acute care teaching hospital and trauma center, the largest between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
Santa Barbara had a reputation as a fashionable health resort beginning in the early 1870s when popular magazines and guidebooks praised its temperate climate, abundance of sunshine, and healing powers of its natural hot springs. Several hotels catered to wealthy East Coast visitors, and the city’s population was growing. But there were no medical facilities.
Mary A. Ashley arrived in 1869 from New England in hopes of better health for her ill husband, physician James Ashley. He passed away in 1876, and at age 69 she took up the cause of building a community hospital in Santa Barbara. (She also found time to help establish the city’s public library.)
Ashley envisioned a series of bungalows with each medical department in a different cottage, and enlisted a group of 50 women to help raise the $6,000 to make it a reality. In spite of community support, including a very successful five-day benefit carnival at Jose Lobero’s Opera House, they compromised on a three-story redwood Victorian building with 25 beds, but kept the name Cottage Hospital. “It has such a cozy sound,” Ashley is reported to have said.
The hospital was built on the outskirts of town among groves of oaks and walnut trees, where the roads were unpaved and “dusty in summer and muddy in winter,” according to historian Walker A. Tompkins. There was no gas, electricity, or city water. The street names have changed, but the original hospital was on the north corner of its current location, at Third (Pueblo), Castillo, Fourth (Junipero), and Bath streets, near the current elevator tower.
More than 5,800 people attended Cottage Hospital’s opening on Dec. 8, 1891 (roughly two-thirds of the population). Ashley, who was elected its first Board President, was committed to caring for the community regardless of their ability to pay. A week’s stay in a ward cost $8.
The first year, the hospital cost $2,100 to operate, but only because the administrator, Dr. Jane Spaulding, took half her salary and board members pitched in to help.
Cottage hired its first surgeon in 1895. Dr. Richard Hall had performed the country’s first successful appendectomy a few years earlier, and outfitted Santa Barbara’s first operating room, and later, installed one of the first x-ray machines in the United States.
After 20 years of use, the original wooden building was proving inadequate and becoming a firetrap. A new steel-and-concrete complex was built in 1913, in the same block where the current Cottage Hospital continues to serve its community.
Sources include Walker A. Tompkins, Neal Graffy, Susan Miles Gulbransen, Nick Welsh, and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.
