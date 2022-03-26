If you were to follow Mission Creek downstream from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in Mission Canyon, you’d end up at the outflow across from Stearns Wharf — the location of the Museum’s Sea Center.
This isn’t the first Sea Center on the Wharf; the first one opened in 1986. Historic photos hung in a stairwell show the life-sized gray whale model (which still hangs in the entry) being delivered via helicopter before a huge crowd. A fire later that year damaged that Sea Center. The catastrophic 1998 fire destroyed it, along with Moby Dick’s Restaurant and other wharf businesses.
The current Sea Center opened in 2005, and it recently reopened after a six-month renovation. Much of the work dealt with infrastructure and energy efficiency. New LED lighting, upgraded wiring and structural upgrades were installed (imagine if your house was built over salt water).
The focus remains on sea life and ecosystems of the Santa Barbara Channel, which is considered a biodiversity hotspot — one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth.
The biggest changes are in the upstairs aquarium exhibits, renamed "Dive In: Our Changing Channel." This engaging tour of the underwater world just off our coast also explores the effects of human activity and climate change, and offers simple ways everyone can do their part to protect this fragile environment.
Until recently, giant Pacific seahorses had never ventured this far north. At 14-inches long, they are the largest of the 50 species of hippocampus (Greek for “horse” and “sea monster”). Their tank is taller than it is wide, as they swim vertically. Rather than hunt, they use their prehensile tail as an anchor and wait for prey to swim by. Fun fact: They have no teeth and suck in prey through a bony snout.
A California moray eel peeks out from behind a pier piling, much like the pilings holding up the wharf beneath your feet. Try to spot the two-spot octopus nestled in a rocky reef. Walking into the former theater is like walking into a kelp forest — a film projected on one full wall is teeming with life, including seals who occasionally dart into view.
The popular moon jellyfish are now visible from either side of a see-through glass enclosure, wafting and propelling themselves as if flying. Fun fact: Jellyfish have no brain, eyes, heart, or blood — 95% water, they have a mouth, digestive system and “nerve net” that allows them to sense light and touch.
Popular interactive activities downstairs are unchanged. The 20-foot-long touch tank looks like a tide pool and contains sea stars, urchins, anemones, and snails. In Shark Cove, swell sharks (they swell up when threatened), horn sharks and stingrays swim in an open circular glass enclosure. Kids love to crawl through a tunnel into the center of the surge tank, where they can see the action in a kelp bed when a “wave” washes through every few minutes.
At the Wet Deck, a center staffer drops a 6-inch square “Ekman grabber” into the swirling waters 10 feet below the pier. It descends another 20 feet to the seafloor and gently scoops up sand, which is hauled up and rinsed off. Any hitchhiking ocean critters can be examined under a microscope.
The whole building feels bright and gleaming, thanks to those new LED lights and the wall of clear windows lining the eastern wall upstairs and down. The view of the ocean is gorgeous, both above and below the waves.