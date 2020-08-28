Julia McHugh: Jose de la Guerra – Santa Barbara’s 'El Capitan'

An unknown man on horseback, circa 1890, in front of Casa de la Guerra, the home of wealthy and powerful “El Capitan” Don Jose de la Guerra from 1828 until 1858. It is now Casa de la Guerra, a museum dedicated to this powerful and weathly figure in Santa Barbara history, and sits on a street named De la Guerra, across from Plaza de la Guerra (and the site of Santa Barbara City Hall). Comandante of the Santa Barbara Presidio, he also held vast tracts of land and was involved in shipping trade. The altito (treasure tower, in background), where he watched for arriving ships, no longer exists.