Julia McHugh: Lotuses Bloom in “Madame” Ganna Walska’s Garden

When Ganna Walska arrived in Montecito in 1941, she was a 54-year-old retired opera singer, who had been married six times. She devoted the next 40-plus years fashioning her 37-acre estate into stunning botanical gardens, first opened to the public in 1993.
The namesake lotuses are now in bloom, and self-guided tours are available (social distancing and masks required). Visit www.lotusland.org.
Walska was charismatic and beguiling, and a great beauty in her youth. Born Hanna Puacz in 1887 in Poland, she was in St. Petersburg as a teen and caught the eye of Russian count Arcadie d’Eingorn, with whom she eloped at age 20. She became passionate about opera, took singing lessons in Paris and changed her name: Ganna (Russian for Hanna) Walska (her favorite music, the waltz).
That marriage lasted only two years, but “Madame,” as opera singers were called, never lacked male companionship. In 1916, while in New York, she visited throat specialist Dr. Joseph Fraenkel who was twice her age yet instantly smitten. They married 10 days later and he encouraged her singing aspirations. Walska made her operatic debut in Havana, Cuba, in 1918.
Around that time, she first met Chicago Opera supporter Harold McCormick to discuss performing there. The International Harvester fortune heir also became besotted but was already married.
Fraenkel died after a long illness in 1920. A depressed Madame soon embarked on vacation to Paris and onboard Aquitania met “the richest bachelor in the world,” Smith Carpet Manufacturing heir Alexander Cochran. He proposed the day they met. Months later, she finally accepted his fourth proposal, and they wed that very afternoon.
Ironically McCormick was finally divorced and immediately flew to Paris to meet with Walska. She said she regretted the hasty match but refused to leave Cochran … then. It took two years before Madame ended that marriage and started the next.
Though “Madame” is remembered as an opera singer, she was not a very successful one. But the wealthy McCormick continued to fund many recitals and appearances. Sound familiar? Orson Welles based the character Susan Alexander in “Citizen Kane” on Walska.
Madame visited America only three times during their marriage, living and performing in Europe. In 1931, McCormick sued her for desertion, but they divorced on friendly terms.
She married husband No. 5, Harry Grindell-Matthews, in 1937. The physicist and inventor shared her love of opera, but she thought he had “a small soul.” The pair lived apart for most of their marriage.
Enter soon-to-be husband No. 6, Theos Bernard, known as “The White Lama.” They met after Walska left France, in advance of German occupation, and settled in New York to write her memoirs. She began taking yoga lessons from the younger man, and he soon professed his love.
We have Bernard to thank for bringing Madame to California, specifically to Cuesta Linda, which the pair envisioned as a retreat center, calling it “Tibetland.”
All this drama, worthy of an opera plot, was before she planted a single item at Lotusland, as she later renamed the estate.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!