Julia McHugh: Normal School, the forerunner of Santa Barbara’s junior college, university

Editor's Note: This is part one of a series. Coming next Friday, City College begins, and Normal School begets Teaching College, which begets State College, and finally UCSB.

The roots of Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara begin with Anna Sophia Blake, a progressive educator who moved to Santa Barbara in 1890. Inspired by the Scandinavian educational philosophy that emphasized “learn by doing,” she opened the Santa Barbara Sloyd School for children in 1891.

Blake later financed and built a large two-story building with a dome at Santa Barbara and De la Guerra streets, the current site of Anacapa School. Free classes were offered to both girls and boys in sewing, cooking, metal work, and woodworking. Nine years later, there were 390 students, many the scions of the town’s elite. When Blake passed away 1899, the school and building were named in her honor.

In 1906, Blake’s protégé Ednah Rich shifted the focus to teaching home economics to young women, leaving the Blake Memorial Building in 1909 for a larger facility on West Victoria Street. The school district took over the Blake Building to offer 13th and 14th grade “junior college” classes – the beginnings of Santa Barbara City College.

That same year, the state chose Santa Barbara for the California State Normal School of the Manual Arts and Home Economics, a two-year school to train teachers. It absorbed the Blake School and Ednah was its first president, becoming the first woman to lead a state normal school and also the first female State Board of Education appointee.