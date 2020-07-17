Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara’s 'El Mirasol,' from mansion to hotel to horticultural garden

This Santa Barbara city park has a confusing name. Is it Alice Keck Park or was her last name “Park,” making it Alice Keck Park park? The latter is true, as Alice Keck Park was the benefactress of these lovely Memorial Gardens.
But Mrs. Park came late in the history of this city-block sized property, located not far from the Old Mission. First came Mary Miles Herter, widow of Christian Herter, who made a fortune as an interior designer to wealthy New York’s high society (he was “free reign” on both interior and exterior of Vanderbilt mansions on Fifth Avenue).
Mary purchased the Santa Barbara property in 1904, built a Mission Revival home, and christened it El Mirasol (the Sunflower). Her designer son Albert and his artist wife Adele decorated the home lavishly using textiles and tapestries from his company, Herter Looms. The family wintered here until Mary’s death in 1913.
Albert recognized the need for a discreet luxury hotel for wintering New York elite, and in 1914 converted the property into a boutique hotel. In 1920, he sold El Mirasol to Fredrick Clift, owner of Santa Barbara’s Biltmore and of his eponymously named San Francisco hotel.
For more than 20 years it was a premiere destination, featuring charming bungalows placed among glorious gardens. Clift sold it in 1940, and it passed through many owners. By the 1960s, it had lost its shine and was primarily a residence hotel.
Two fires in 1966 convinced then-owner Jacob Selowitz that the hotel should be razed. He proposed a new nine-story hotel – with a 400-car underground parking garage and 2,500-seat theatre. Though initially approved by the Planning Commission, public outcry stymied the plan.
Shortly thereafter, a newly formed “El Mirasol Investment Company” floated another scheme – two 11-story condominium towers – an idea that locals found heinous. The formidable Pearl Chase, then nearing age 80, lead the opposition, which successfully squashed the plan. Forty years earlier, she was instrumental in adopting the Spanish Colonial style in rebuilding after the 1925 earthquake.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art purchased the property in hopes of building a new museum there. Lacking funds to do so, they allowed an educational urban farm to operate on the site for many years.
Enter Alice Keck Park, daughter of William M. Keck, founder of Superior Oil Company. In 1975, she bought the property anonymously and gifted it to the city with the stipulation that it become a free horticultural park. The city balked at her “secret” purchase and conditions. Two things made them change their minds: the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden agreed to be the park’s future steward, and pressure from Pearl Chase, then 87.
Alice died two years later, at age 56. While settling her estate, it was discovered that the very private lady had a secret Italian common-law husband, Bruno Leonarduzzi, who later received $5 million. Her Memorial Gardens opened in 1980, but many locals still refer to it as Alice Keck Park Park.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!