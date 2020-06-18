Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara’s 'soaring' aviation history

Santa Barbara’s first encounter with airplanes was 11 years after the Wright brothers’ flight, when Lincoln Beachey flew across Goleta Valley in 1914. Some of early aviation’s biggest names later came through, plane factories opened in the area, and there were initially two airfields.
Early Aviation
In 1916, the Loughead brothers started a seaplane factory on State Street, including a wooden launch ramp at West Beach. See a working scale model of the Loughead F1 Seaplane at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. (The brothers later changed their names to Lockheed and focused on aerospace.)
In 1928, Gordon Sackett and Royce Stetson landed in a pasture near Hollister and Fairview avenues and established the area’s first flight school. Their airstrip eventually became the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport. More airplane manufacturers set up business, two additional runways were added along with hangars.
Pacific Seaboard Airlines arrived in 1932, providing the first commercial air service, and United Airlines began flying routes in 1936 (as they do today).
Casa Loma Airfield
Earle Ovington gained fame as America’s first air mail pilot in 1911, and moved to Santa Barbara in 1923. His Casa Loma Airfield started as a personal runway, and stood where the Santa Barbara Golf Club is today. The former runway was at the eleventh fairway.
Ovington hosted visits from aviation luminaries including Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh. He operated the airfield until his death in 1936. One of its hangers was moved to Old Town Goleta and is now the Santa Cruz Market (5757 Hollister Avenue), which sports an aviation-themed mural.
Marines Move In
In 1941, the groundbreaking took place for the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, to be constructed with federal and local funds. The historic Spanish-style terminal was designed by local architects William Edwards and Joseph Plunkett whose work includes the Arlington Theatre and Santa Barbara Women’s Club.
Huge changes came with World War II, when the airport became a Marine Corps Air Station as a training base for pilots. The Marines spent $100 million on construction, filling in Goleta Slough and putting up more than 100 buildings, including housing for 2,000 personnel on a nearby mesa, now the site of UCSB. It reverted back to a civilian airport in 1946.
The charming terminal, only 7,200-square-feet, was expanded over the years, but could not handle the demand. Following 9/11, passengers had to line up outside to be cleared by TSA.
Construction on a new $37 million terminal began in the late 1990s, and incorporated the old terminal, which took two weeks to move. The new 60,000-square-foot terminal opened in 2011, and a record 998,691 passengers passed through in 2019.
Fun fact: In the 1951 film “Flying Leathernecks,” John Wayne’s character is stationed in Goleta, and includes footage of the airport in which the Sunkist lemon-packing plant is visible.
Reopening Update: Restaurants and other Santa Barbara businesses have reopened, but entertainment venues and public events are still restricted.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!