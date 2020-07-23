Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara Zoo – the legacy of Lillian Child

The Santa Barbara Zoo has reopened its outdoor exhibits with reservations required for a specific date and time. There is plenty to see, including a new male Amur leopard (the most endangered big cat species) and Masai giraffe, born in March. Another giraffe calf is expected any day (www.sbzoo.org).
The Zoo has a stunning location, nestled around and atop an ocean-front bluff with panoramic views. This was once the grand estate Vegamar (“Star of the Sea”), a name spelled in flowers on the hillside where endangered Western lowland gorillas now reside.
The Zoo is here thanks to Lillian Child, who presided over Vegamar for 45 years, and arranged for the property to be used after her death “for park, promotional, educational, cultural or recreational uses.”
Born Lillian Bailey in 1866 in New England, she was said to be an extraordinary beauty. She arrived in Santa Barbara from Chicago in 1903, having begun divorcing husband number one, D. Wheeler Brown, of the Brown Brothers Bankers family, after 12 years of marriage. Months before, the Chicago Sun reported Brown had turned up after missing for three days and that he was separated from his wife.
Lillian took rooms at the Upham Hotel and soon met John Edward Beale, a retired tea and coffee merchant, never married, who lived in a two-story pink stucco mansion overlooking the “salt pond” (now the Bird Refuge).
They married in New York in June 1906, just days after her divorce was final. The bride was 35 and husband number two was 68. After a European honeymoon, the couple took up residence at Vegamar, where they had only eight years together before he passed away in July 1914.
In April 1921, Lillian married husband number three, John “Jack” Child, an importer. The pair wintered in New York and summered in Santa Barbara at “the Child Estate.” Jack died in New York in 1931, and Lillian was again a widow, living in Santa Barbara year-round. She had no children.
She passed away in August 1951 at age 75, but the Zoo didn’t open until 1963. You see, other people lived at Vegamar, a whole “village” of them – hobos.
During the Great Depression Lillian allowed migrant workers to camp in a eucalyptus grove by the railroad tracks, where the Zoo’s admissions buildings now stand.
“These men are not criminals,” she said. “I want them to camp here as long as they like.” They were to stay orderly, not drink, and keep the area clean. Between 30 to 40 ramshackle shacks comprised “Childville,” which elected a “mayor” to settle disputes. Once a year, the populace departed for 24 hours so they couldn’t claim “squatter’s rights.”
Following her death, the hobos who lived at Childville were allowed to stay. Some had been there more than 20 years. By the early 1960s, zoo construction was able to begin. Lillian, Jack Child, and John Beale are buried together at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, less than a mile from their former home.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
