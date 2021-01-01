Julia McHugh: Vaccines shine light on events in the new year

Though many of Santa Barbara’s cultural and arts events have been cancelled, COVID vaccines provide light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. What can we look forward to in the new year, and how can you help Santa Barbara’s cultural life to thrive?
Love Live Music
The 84-year-old Santa Barbara Bowl, now a world-class performance venue, usually hosts around 40 concerts annually. Think Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, Incubus, Josh Groban, Father John Misty, Florence and the Machine – just a few 2019 shows. Concerts in 2021 are postponed until July at the earliest, and tickets are available for a Sept. 16 date with John Legend. Be among the first to get updates by signing up for their newsletter at www.sbbowl.com.
Tucked away in the second-story of a downtown shopping complex, Soho Restaurant & Music Club (www.sohosb.com) is privately owned and seats 400 versus the Bowl’s 4,500. But it is a terrific venue which pre-pandemic had a jam-packed calendar of eclectic music. When it is safe to be in the audience for live music again, and to dance, Soho must be on your radar.
Santa Barbara enjoys a wealth of classical music – with excellent resident opera, symphony, and chamber music companies, including the star-studded Music Academy of the West summer festival. All these groups need audiences to support their glorious music-making, so show them the love when their seasons resume. Right now, many are streaming concerts and lectures, and all welcome donations. (www.thesymphony.org, www.operasb.org, www.cameratapacifica.org, www.musicacasdemy.org)
'Flex' Theatre at Ensemble
Ensemble Theatre Company (www.etcsb.org) has been streaming plays online, most recently “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” last week. They have a creative scheme for next season that is flexible to adapt to changing restrictions. Their Flex Passes guarantee general admission seating and live streaming of all four upcoming shows. Two have been announced, dates are pending: “American Son,” a new thriller direct from Broadway, and “Tenderly,” a musical based on the life of Rosemary Clooney.
Art and Culture
UCSB Arts & Lectures is one of the region’s most valuable cultural assets, presenting a wide array of music, dance, lectures, film, and much more, featuring leaders in the arts, news, and culture from around the world. Live events have been cancelled through May 2021, but ticketed virtual events in January include appearances by ukulele “rock star” Jake Shimabukuro, groundbreaking author Ta-Nehisi Coates (“Between the World and Me”), bestselling writer Anne Lamott (“Almost Everything: Notes on Hope”), and New York Times puzzlemaster Will Shortz. Visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (www.sbma.net) is currently closed due to the pandemic, but there is much to look forward to this spring when they debut their multi-million-dollar, multi-year renovation. A new Salon-inspired arrival court opens, as do two new galleries, including one dedicated to their post-war and contemporary holdings, and there is updated lighting and flooring throughout. This is a shining beacon at the end of a very long COVID road.
Julia McHugh can be reached at souton101column@yahoo.com.
