Julie McHugh: Santa Barbara’s early hotels – here and gone

Lincoln sold it in 1873 and after several owners it was acquired in 1898 by Cyrus Upham, who named it for himself. He sold it in 1911 to Ira C. Goodrich, who added guest cottages. There have been many owners since.

Next year it celebrates 150 years, making the Upham one of the oldest operating hotels in Southern California. It has a deserved reputation for charm, beautiful landscaping, and fine dining – these days, in Louie’s California Bistro.

Hot Springs Hotel – Too Hot

A concentration of hot and cold springs, used by native people, Spanish and other early settlers, were located in a remote canyon above Montecito. Given the popularity of “healing waters” at that time, a hotel was first built in “Hot Springs Canyon” in the 1860s, at the end of a steep, precarious dirt road, often washed out by storms. This hotel was destroyed by fire in 1871.

The luxurious Montecito Hot Springs Hotel, built in 1873, was lauded by Nordhoff and attracted a wealthy East Coast clientele. Pools ranged from 60 to 122 degrees, and with options for dips in sulfur, arsenic or iron pools. But it didn’t last long. The hotel was seized by the sheriff and sold in 1877.

By 1914, it became the private Hot Springs Club. Wildfire consumed the site again in 1921, and the members rebuilt. But after the Coyote Fire of 1964, they did not. The land became part of the Los Padres National Forest in 2013 and today you can hike up Hot Springs Trail to see what remains of a once grand destination.

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0