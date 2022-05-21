The soft lavender glow in trees along several streets in downtown Santa Barbara is now an explosion of purple bell-shaped blossoms. The jacaranda trees are in bloom. Nondescript most of the year, these ubiquitous trees are now gloriously vibrant. Drive down Carrillo Street, especially between Garden and Laguna streets, to see exuberant examples. In fact, drive “south on 101” to visit any one of several parks now with flowers in full bloom.
Downtown
Locals call it Alice Keck Park, but it is actually the Memorial Garden for the generous Mrs. Park who donated this city block for a garden. Nestled in the upper east neighborhood and not far from downtown, it is lovingly cared for by the Santa Barbara Department of Parks and Recreation.
It is perfect for a stroll on many meandering paths to the koi pond and gazebo. Gaze upon splashes of color from the more than 75 species of plants and trees — not just indigo jacarandas but both golden and pink trumpet trees, sweetshade (small yellow flowers), flowering cherry, and sky flower (blue flowers), among others. Something is always in bloom here. Visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/parksrec for more information.
Historic
The gardens at Casa del Herrero are one of only three local National Historic Landmarks and harken back to the “Golden Age of American Gardens” (1895 to 1940). The wealthy Steedman family spared no expense in building their Spanish Revival-inspired mansion in Montecito, completed in 1925.
The surrounding 11 acres of Moorish- and Spanish-themed gardens (with a touch of Italianate), completed in 1933, are a combination of formal gardens, orchard and “wilderness,” including a rare (for the time) cactus garden. Several outdoor “rooms” feature fountains, tile benches and whimsical touches. Tours of the house and gardens are by advance reservation only. (805-565-5633, www.casadelherrero.com)
Exotic
Polish opera singer Ganna Walska spent 43 years creating her Lotusland, a spectacular collection of exotic plants on 37 acres in Montecito. This is a very personal garden, reflecting “Madame” Walska’s eclectic tastes.
Her newly renovated Japanese Garden is serene. The Blue Garden is just that — filled with blue-hued plantings. Her cycad collection includes more than 900 specimens, including some of the world’s rarest. There are topiary, statues, giant clamshells, water stairs, succulents and a magnificent cactus garden that was imported, plant-by-plant, from 200 miles away.
The namesake lotus plants don’t bloom until July, but there is plenty to see now. Tours are by reservation only (805-969-9990 or www.lotusland.org).
Native
Santa Barbara’s is one of the nation’s oldest botanic gardens. First planted in the late 1920s, it encompasses 78 acres in the hills, with views spanning the mountains to the ocean. It focuses solely on California native species, giving a mini-tour of the Golden State, including woodland, canyon, chaparral, desert — even a redwood grove.
The wildflower meadow has been in bloom for several weeks, but there is still plenty to enjoy — check out the Meadow Livestream at www.sbbg.org/nest-cam-live. Another plus: Leashed dogs are always welcome. Due to their conditional use permit, advance reservations are now required for nonmembers but seem readily available, even for a same-day visit. Visit www.sbbg.org.
Rosy
The A.C. Postel Mission Rose Garden is among Santa Barbara's most scenic free gardens, with a rainbow array of flowers showcased against the dazzling white of the Old Mission.
It is a riot of color right now, and the fragrances are just as lovely. Bring a picnic and stroll among 1,500 different varieties on eight acres, including several heirloom roses that only bloom in the spring. A large grassy area is popular with picnickers, dog owners and for weddings and family gatherings. The rose garden is located at the corner of East Los Olivos and Laguna streets.