South on 101: Enjoy Santa Barbara arts and culture online

Dance, theater, music, film, visual arts, poetry, storytelling, and “who know what else” is streaming nightly through April 30 at 7 p.m. from Center State Theater’s Digital Arts Festival. This creative outlet for local artists of all kinds includes interviews with the artists, live performances (from artists’ homes), video from past live shows, and more. Executive Director Teri Ball says, “These are difficult times for all of us, but we will come out of it stronger than ever and will gather again to celebrate and create.” Until then, visit www.Centerstagetheatersb.blog.

Art Lessons and Video Tours

Santa Barbara Museum of Art has step-by-step activities that will engage housebound kids (and parents). Seven different projects are posted at www.sbma.net/learn/athome. Make a flip book of a running dog, fashion a tissue-paper collage inspired by Monet, or complete a story inspired by a painting from the Museum’s collection. Berthe Morisot’s charming oil painting “Young Girl with a Dog” begins “Fidelle and I are both getting tired of sitting still for this portrait...” You fill in the rest.

The museum’s new curator of contemporary art, James Glisson, leads a virtual tour of new acquisitions of works on paper, including many that are on view for the first time. He’s engaging and informative and it’s worth your time. (www.sbma.net)