South on 101: Online Santa Barbara experiences

Public events are still cancelled, but you can enjoy several different kinds of charming Santa Barbara experiences online.

Virtual Garden Tours

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden plans to gradually reopen but haven’t quite yet – with 78 acres, there is plenty of room for social distancing. Until then, visit their website (www.sbbg.org) to view a live webcam or take in a virtual tour.

Take in the Garden’s meadow in its full springtime blanket of poppies in bloom, or “sit” by Mission Creek to listen to soothing water sounds. The Garden’s Scot Pipkin is an engaging and knowledgeable guide in the brief video tours of the redwood grove, a hillside of manzanita, and the historic mission dam and waterworks – all viewed in 360-degrees.

Ganna Walska Lotusland remains closed to the public, and is also glorious in the spring. Photos on its website (www.lotusland.org/photography-gallery) actually do it justice. Six 360-degree panoramas include views of the “living” Zodiac Clock (planted with succulents), beneath the dragon trees (dating back to the 1870s when the property was a nursery), and the white-bottomed abalone pond in aloe garden. Learn more about the plants in their extensive Plant Index.

Go Wild at the Virtual Zoo