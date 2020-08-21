South on 101: Santa Barbara’s 'Flying A' – once the country’s largest movie studio

Before Hollywood was known as the center of American moviemaking, the largest film studio in the country was in Santa Barbara.
Thomas Edison opened the world’s first movie studio, the Black Maria, in West Orange, New Jersey, in 1893. Just about 20 years later, filmmakers Samuel Hutchinson and Charles J. Hite of the Flying A Studio were among the independent filmmakers flocking to the West to escape Edison’s lock on patents for moviemaking equipment. Many settled in Los Angeles, but the Flying A first set up on Santa Barbara’s Cota Street.
In 1913, the studio built a complex that encompassed the block surrounded by Mission, State, Padre, and Chapala streets. Today, all that remains is a small white building on the corner of Mission and Chapala. Garrett’s Old Fashion Restaurant, at the corner of State and Mission, is adorned with vintage photos and articles of the Flying A days, and is open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with outdoor dining (and terrific pancakes) www.garrettsrestaurant.business.site).
From its founding in Chicago until the company folded in 1922, Flying A produced more than 1,200 silent films, mostly Westerns. They also churned out adaptations of popular novels and stage plays, high society dramas, daring adventures, slapstick comedies, and more. Short films, running only 12 to 24 minutes, were the rage. In 1916, Flying A cranked out 242 pictures, with crews able to shoot an entire movie in just half a day.
Advances in film lighting techniques and temperate weather meant film crews could shoot just about year-round. Santa Barbara’s scenic shorelines, canyons, and mountains made for dramatic film backdrops. Local residents were hired as extras and bit players.
Local railroad tracks were used to film episodes of the popular serial “The Perils of Pauline,” starring the infamous Audrey Munson. The lovely Miss Munson had shocked the world in a nude scene in the 1916 Flying A film “Purity,” filmed under a sycamore tree by a creek just outside of town. From 1912 to around 1919, Santa Barbara was considered the film capital of the world.
Mary Miles Minter was the studio’s major star, and made 26 films with the Flying A between 1916 and 1919. She played a young waif, innocent yet brave who faced (and ultimately overcame) challenges and temptations.
Local historian Michael Redmon of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum reports another landmark associated with the Flying A. The Edgerly Apartment Hotel (105 W. Sola Street) still stands and is hard to miss – it is painted pink. Built in 1913, it became a hangout for Flying A actors and directors. It’s now housing for seniors.
After World War I, the Flying A suffered a decline. Feature films had replaced shorts, Hollywood dominated the filmmaking industry, and film distribution became problematic. The studio closed in 1921 and its parent company folded in 1922.
The Historical Museum holds many Flying A films and much memorabilia, which will be on view when the museum is able to reopen.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
