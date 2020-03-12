South on 101: 'Magical' Santa Barbara weekend with comedy improv, magic

Santa Barbara is a magical place, and not just because the annual “It’s Magic!” shows are this weekend.

Big Time “Magic!” and Improv

Stars from the Magic Castle and Las Vegas appear, as if by magic, every year at the Lobero Theatre for performances of “It’s Magic!” Some acts are funny, some are spooky, and some are simply jaw-dropping. Two shows only: Saturday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34 for adults, $20 for kids.

Christopher Hart achieved fame when his right hand was “Thing” in the three Addams Family films. Of course he does “sleight of hand” magic, but also much more. Nick Diffatte earned the title of “America’s Funniest Magician” from the Comedy Writers Workshop. Standing six feet, nine inches tall, David Zirbel takes “grand illusions” to new levels. (Puns intended.) Husband and wife team Michael and Hannah Ammar also appear, as does Richard Burr (a five-time Guinness World Record holder) and Josette.