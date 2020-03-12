South on 101: 'Magical' Santa Barbara weekend with comedy improv, magic

Santa Barbara is a magical place, and not just because the annual “It’s Magic!” shows are this weekend.
Big Time “Magic!” and Improv
Stars from the Magic Castle and Las Vegas appear, as if by magic, every year at the Lobero Theatre for performances of “It’s Magic!” Some acts are funny, some are spooky, and some are simply jaw-dropping. Two shows only: Saturday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34 for adults, $20 for kids.
You have free articles remaining.
Christopher Hart achieved fame when his right hand was “Thing” in the three Addams Family films. Of course he does “sleight of hand” magic, but also much more. Nick Diffatte earned the title of “America’s Funniest Magician” from the Comedy Writers Workshop. Standing six feet, nine inches tall, David Zirbel takes “grand illusions” to new levels. (Puns intended.) Husband and wife team Michael and Hannah Ammar also appear, as does Richard Burr (a five-time Guinness World Record holder) and Josette.
On Sunday, the current cast members of the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” bring their improvisational comedy chops to the Lobero stage at 7:30 p.m. Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will create comedy skits and songs in front of your eyes, all based on audience suggestions. Nothing is scripted. Hilarity is guaranteed. Tickets start at $59. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Dog Walk & Sculpture Tour
You and your pooch can discover Westmont College’s outdoor art during a special Dog Walk and Sculpture Tour on Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. Canines and their humans are asked to meet in front of the duck pond for a stroll through the grounds with stops for information about the various artworks. It’s free. Woof! Get parking information at www.westmont.edu/visitor-information. (955 La Paz Road, 805-565-6162)
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.