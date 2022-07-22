This weekend is jammed with entertainment all over Santa Barbara, including an outdoor concert at the Botanic Garden, a free film screening at the County Courthouse, a drag show downtown and more.

Masks and proof of vaccination/negative COVID test may be required. Check with the venues for details.

Summer serenades at the Garden

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0