The Santa Barbara Zoo’s newest exhibit is a change from a typical zoo experience. Rather than observing animals from outside an enclosure, you enter it and walk among them. Or hop, in this case.
Australian Walkabout evokes the land Down Under in a fenced 15,000-square-foot exhibit which is landscaped with native plants and trees, some quite large. Inside live three iconic Aussie species: western grey kangaroos, Bennett’s wallabies and emus (large, flightless birds).
Exhibit entry is included with zoo admission but is first-come, first-served, with a few people admitted at one time. The small groups are first ushered into a gateway area and given basic safety instructions: Stay on the path and allow the animals their space. In other words, let them be and don’t touch.
There may be a wait, but it is well worth it. Once inside, it is uncrowded with plenty of opportunities to see the critters up close. As you wander along the paved path weaving through the exhibit, you may encounter a ‘roo sunning himself in the native grasses, or a couple of wallabies hopping across the path. But watch your step — those big emus leave big droppings.
Keeper staff are quick to hose off the pathway and to answer questions. The most asked is “how do you tell wallabies apart from kangaroos?”
Though male western grey kangaroos can grow up to 7 feet tall, the zoo’s three are youngsters and still relatively small. This makes them hard to distinguish from the also young wallabies, which only grow up to 3 feet tall.
Until they mature, tell the two species apart by looking for a distinctive dark outline around the ears — that’s a wallaby. Also, a wallaby’s back legs are short and compact, while a kangaroo’s are disproportionally long — made for hopping through the Outback.
The zoo’s three western grey kangaroos are all male. Max was born in May 2020, and brothers Aspen and Coolibah in August 2019 and 2020, respectively. Collibah is named for a variety of eucalyptus tree.
In Australia, female kangaroos are called “does” or “fliers,” while the males are “boomers” or “stinkers” (for their strong, curry-like smell), and a group is a “mob.”
Kangaroos and wallabies are both marsupials (from the Latin word for “pouch”) and both species’ offspring are called “joeys.” The zoo has two male and two female wallabies in Walkabout, so there may be joeys in the future. A baby marsupial is born weak and fragile, and crawls up to mom’s pouch where it spends almost nine months before climbing down to enter the world.
Emus are huge up close. Australia’s tallest native bird, they reach up to 6.25 feet when standing. They can’t fly, but are fast, sprinting up to 31 mph. The two emus at the zoo are North County natives, hatched at Ostrichland in Buellton.
An adjacent aviary isn’t a walkthrough but showcases three delightful Austrialian species. Tawny frogmouths are indeed birds, nocturnal ones at that, and have large owl-like eyes. Laughing kookaburras make a raucous call that is unforgettable. Also noisy are sulphur-crested cockatoos with their loud screeching voices. It’s adorable when they lift their bright yellow crests in a show of emotion.
A stroll through Walkabout is certain to lift one’s spirits. Hop on over.
Reservations are required to visit the zoo. Buy yours online at www.sbzoo.org.