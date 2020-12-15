Karen Ortiz: A merry, merry twist to the Christmas tamale

Tamales, tamales, tamales! What a wonderful addition to the holiday table. Whether you grew up in a Latino family, or you just absolutely love the enticing aroma and decadent warm bites of masa and delicious savory filling, tamales are nothing short of fabulous. You will experience a true moment of glory when you are gifted with your first steamed tamale fresh out of the pot.

While tamales can be eaten throughout the year, during the holiday season — which for Latinos extends from the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12 through Three Kings’ Day on Jan. 6 — they are a culinary requirement in most families; sort of a communal culinary rite.

Tamales originated in Mesoamerica and date back thousands of years. The first tamales were made as early as 7,000 B.C., before corn had been fully domesticated. Indigenous people gathered wild “teocintle,” the ancestor of modern maize.

Although tamales are usually associated with Mexico, there are versions all over the world, including Latin America.

The wide range of recipes for these beauties is vast, depending on the country and region in which they are made. What they do all share in common is a body of corn dough/masa, wrapped in a corn husk or banana leaf and steamed until cooked with a loving expression of local pride.

Karen Ortiz: Holiday cheer from Grandma Delfina Growing up, I was exposed to great food with fresh ingredients, through the influence of my family. My maternal great grandmother was a culinary goddess and passed down many beautiful recipes to our family...

As the traditional Christmas tamale is made with a rich, bold pork and red chile sauce filling and wrapped in a woodsy corn husk, I am going to introduce to you my twist on the tradition. (By no means am I discouraging the traditional recipes, as I will definitely be preparing the pork and red chile this week. Traditions are a beautiful thing.)