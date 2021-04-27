You have permission to edit this article.
Karen Ortiz: Are you ready to salsa?
Latina Fresh Kitchen

Karen Ortiz: Are you ready to salsa?

What would life and our special celebrations be without mouth-watering salsas? Yes, there also is salsa, as in salsa dancing, but we’re not going there today. However, you are permitted to salsa dance about the kitchen as you prepare one of these recipes. 

Salsa, which means "sauce" in Spanish, adds much appreciated savoriness to Latino cuisines, or actually any cuisine. Salsa can be traced back to the Aztecs, Incas and Mayans. The native peoples created their own versions using tomatoes, chilies and squash seeds. However, “official discovery” for the rest of the world did not occur until after the Spaniards conquered Mexico in the 1500s.

Salsa adds spice, flavor and zest to our food and our lives. It certainly brings forth some fond memories in my life spent with family and friends — eating tortilla chips and salsa as a child with my brothers (one bowl, a lot of elbows, and double dipping ), competitive salsa making, sharing recipes, micromanaging the double dippers (ugh!) at parties, sampling at salsa bars, teaching salsa-making classes to friends, and perusing magazines and the web for the next adventurous recipe.

When asked, “What kind of salsa do you like?” I don't know how to answer that. There are many options: sweet, savory, mild, roasted, toasted, spicy, hot and very hot (for the machoest of macho). My personal preference is those that do not light my hair on fire or burn my ears out.

One of my favorites is salsa quemada (roasted). It is yummy!

That said, I do appreciate the heat of spicier salsas and prepare them with joy for my picoso (spicy) eating friends and familia.

As much as I’d like to say that I hold the key to a perfect salsa, there is no such thing. However, the six recipe links that I am sharing are tried and true, from spicy pineapple salsa to jalapeno-mango salsa to roasted tomatillo salsa with chipotle and roasted garlic. Make them. Enjoy them. Share them.

A few tips: If you find it’s too hot, add more tomato or a sweet ingredient. My dad would add puréed carrots to his habanero salsa. I love pineapple in my salsa. If too mild, slowly add small amounts of your chile of choice until it’s just right. Feel free to experiment as there are no rules.

Tools: You can use whatever you want to prepare — a knife to chop up, a blender, food processor or an authentic molcajete such as shown in the photo of my Nana’s and mine, with the flowers. 

Display your salsas artfully because they are art, full of color and expression. Remember, plate it up like you mean it.

Karen Ortiz is a lifelong Santa Barbara County resident, born in Santa Barbara and currently residing in the Lompoc Valley. With culinary roots reaching back generations, Karen passionately explores recipes, flavors and spices from her Latino ancestors, and combs the globe for new and exciting dishes. For more delicious recipes, follow Karen's Facebook page at LatinaFresh. She can be reached at latinafreshsb@gmail.com

