Karen Ortiz: Baked Queso Fresco: A Mediterranean dish turned Latin

Goodness! With such a bounty of celebratory food over the holidays and our (my) over-the-top indulgence in sweets, it’s now time to talk about some fresh and healthy eats.

I said that I was not going to eat sugar over the holidays and that did not come true, so I’m working to bring back balance to my meals — no diet, just balance.

As you know, I have a love of recipes from my Hispanic heritage, but I also enjoy cuisine from all over the world. Lately, I have been drawn to Mediterranean cuisine, which offers plenty of fresh and healthy options (with a splash of Latina Fresh, of course). I consider the Mediterranean diet as more of a lifestyle than a diet.

For Thanksgiving, I wanted to try a new appetizer, but I saw we already had too many dishes going on for our outdoor picnic (so fun … more on that another time), so I made it a few days later. That turned out to be a great choice, as this dish can be served as a main course as well as an appetizer or side dish.

+2 Karen Ortiz: A merry, merry twist to the Christmas tamale Although tamales are usually associated with Mexico, there are versions all over the world, including Latin America.

To me, fresh and simple means fewer ingredients, easy preparation and cleanup, and easy on the wallet. The fresher the ingredients the better — plus, it's so pretty.

My dish is a baked feta cheese dish (good feta, not crumbles) at www.mediterraneandish.com. (And while you're at it, do peruse their other fabulous recipes.) I absolutely love the tartness and saltiness of feta, and this recipe does not disappoint. The cheese is baked until soft, slightly bubbly and a bit golden. It's lovely served with pita chips, bread or crackers of your choice. Dip or spread, it’s all good!