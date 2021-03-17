Karen Ortiz: Celebrating mama with catch of the day, Pescado Veracruz

"You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming.” ― Pablo Neruda

March, how did we get here so fast? Before we get into our recipe, let’s reflect on why this time of year is special. Of course, March means spring; a time of renewal, optimism, warmer weather, longer days, March Madness and baseball. In the world of food, winter soups and roasts give way to lighter fare — super fresh ingredients, newly sprouted produce and my favorite, fresh fish.

March is also when we celebrate our beloved Pisces. This year, I’m blessed to celebrate the 95th birthday of my favorite Pisces, my mama. I look forward to celebrating my mama any chance that I get, so birthday time is extra special.

As a Pisces, my mother has an affinity for fish dishes from the river to the ocean. One way I'll honor her this year is to make one of her favorite dishes: Pescado Veracruz. While the dish originated in Veracruz on the Caribbean coast of eastern Mexico, it is very much influenced by the ingredients and seasonings of Spain. Veracruz was one of the first places the Spanish settled in Mexico. True to its Mediterranean roots, Pescado Veracruz is baked in its own juices, with onion, garlic, oregano, tomato, green olives, capers, pasilla chile, and dried cranberries for a touch of sweetness.

I feel lucky to have been introduced to many ways of preparing fish, and to have grown up near the ocean where fresh catches are readily available. One of my favorite childhood memories is going with my father to the boats of his fishermen chums to pick up fresh catch of the day. Almost as good as the fish were the stories told by these salty gents of the sea. To a child, they were the most exciting stories in the world and just another benefit of being my dad’s sidekick/barnacle. These wild stories had to be true, right? Nonetheless, I was extremely entertained with their gallant stories.