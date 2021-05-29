Have you ever invited friends over without enough time to prepare a lavish meal, or realized the weather is just too warm to fire up the oven or stovetop? Finding the right thing to serve at times like these can be challenging.
Well, allow me to present the ever-popular charcuterie (shaar-koo-tuh-ree) board as a win-win solution.
The word charcuterie is French for meat (char) that is cooked (cuit). The word originated in 15th century France and described pork butcher shops. And the practice of salting and smoking meats to preserve them dates back even further to ancient Rome, approximately 6,000 years ago.
This ancient practice brought us salami, capicola, prosciutto, mortadella and so much more. The modern charcuterie is basically a meat and cheese plate/tray typically seen at parties and social events.
Writing this article brings back memories of my father putting together meat and cheese trays for family and friends for weddings and parties. He had buddies at butcher shops who would let him use their meat slicers. He bought the meats from the butcher shop in whole, then sliced them.
Yup, let’s just say he was an old school foodie who catered on the fly.
In recent years, the one-time meat and cheese trays have evolved into fancier productions in partnership with the wine industry and cultural foodie-ism.
The art of contrasting flavor, texture and color is a big part of what makes the charcuterie board so popular: meat, cheese, grilled and marinated vegetables, fruit, nuts, jams, honey, savory and sweet morsels like chocolate are all a part of this party.
Throw out the rulebook, bring your creativity (if you have none, pretend) and add foods that you and your guests will enjoy. So let’s get real and break down how to build a charcuterie board.
I recently put together a large board for a business group that was full of variety, color and something for everybody. My suggestion is to make it fun and make it easy.
For presentation, it’s best to use a flat surface, such as a wood cutting board, platter or a large plate with a flat center. For larger presentations, wrapping a piece of plywood in brown paper does the job. Another option is a cookie sheet lined with banana leaf.
An additional tip is to start from the center. If there is an ingredient that you would like to be the star of the show, use that for your centerpiece. In the story photo, notice I used a wheel of brie to start the design, then allowed the rest of the accompaniments to flow.
The following are the ingredients I used for my large board. The following can be used as a template, or merely a suggestion:
- Brie
- Goat cheese
- Vintage sharp white cheddar
- Marin French triple cream cheeses
- Gouda
- Provolone cheese
- Marinated grilled peppers, eggplant and artichoke hearts
- Fresh mini carrots
- Castelvetrano olives
- Kalamata olives
- Spanish olives
- Cherry tomatoes
- Grapes
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Raspberries
- Tortellini with pesto
- Hummus
- Prosciutto
- Salami
- Capicola
- Trail mix with dried fruit and nuts
- Pistachios, shelled
- Chocolate
- Honey (excellent with goat cheese)
- Fig jam
- Berry jam
- Orange marmalade (excellent with brie)
Serve with sliced baguette, crackers, pita chips, etc., and pair with your favorite wine.
Remember to plate it up like you mean it, and enjoy the journey of customizing your own charcuterie board. The world is your oyster, with a gazillion options. Do you.