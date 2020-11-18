Karen Ortiz: Holiday cheer from Grandma Delfina

My simple mantra when it comes to cooking or preparing a meal is to “start with passion, focus on simplicity, turn up the flavor, toss out the fear and plate it up like you mean it!”
Whether it be a special occasion, holiday or simply your daily meal, this mantra seems to keep the fun in preparing food. Those of you who know me certainly know that I do like to focus on the fun factor.
Growing up, I was exposed to great food with fresh ingredients through the influence of my family. My maternal great-grandmother was a culinary goddess and passed down many beautiful recipes to our family, including the dressing up of a beautiful table. My maternal grandfather carried on the culinary path as a chef and restaurateur.
My mother inherited the skill of cooking lovely food and setting a gorgeous table, both of which are now passions of mine.
It was the norm for my mother to get the latest editions of "Bon Apetit" in the mail during my childhood, which I loved to peruse. We, her children, were her test kitchen. Some odd experiences, yet this definitely trained our taste buds to be curious for something more.
Another great influence for me was Graham Kerr, "The Galloping Gourmet" television program, which aired from 1969 to 1971. I was age 9 to 11 during this time, and that was my show.
OK, I just gave away my age, but so what. I just read somewhere that we are an energy, not an age. I like that, and I am sticking to it.
Moving along, let’s talk about yummy food.
As, we are headed right into the holiday season during this more than challenging pandemic, I am going to share a few recipes that can add a splash of flavor and some fun to your holiday treats and meals. In Latino families, there is a myriad recipes and menus from around the globe that honor the holidays. My family traditions range from tamales, enchiladas, bunuelos, polverones, rompope, champurrado and so many more delicious holiday foods.
The three recipes I am going to share are rompope, champurrado and polvorenes — all delightful!
My great-grandmother, Delfina, was known for making and serving a very robust and aromatic rompope (basically Mexican eggnog) that packed quite a punch. For the children and those not imbibing, champurrado, a very warm and thick chocolate drink made with the addition of corn masa, is quite tasty.
My favorite Mexican cookie (Mama made these every year), is the polvorone (dust ball or Mexican wedding cookie). Here is the recipe link from Rick Bayless, one of my cooking mentors: www.rickbayless.com/recipe/polvorones/
Please enjoy the process of preparing these flavorful holiday recipes!
ROMPOPE
6 egg yolks
2 quarts whole milk
1 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg
4 cinnamon sticks
1 teaspoon cardamom
1/2 cup (or desired amount) rum or brandy
Combine milk, sugar and cinnamon sticks in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over low heat. Continue to boil mixture, stirring constantly, until milk has reduced by a little more than 1/3, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Beat egg yolks with an electric mixer until thick and pale. Mix in a little of the warm milk. Pour egg yolk mixture into the saucepan and bring to a boil over low heat. Stir constantly and scrape bottom and sides of saucepan until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, remove cinnamon sticks and cool to lukewarm. Stir in rum and cool completely, about 2 hours.
CHAMPURRADO
2 tablets Nestlé Abuelita or Ibarra authentic Mexican hot chocolate
Half gallon milk, approximately 8 cups
1 can evaporated milk
1 cup masa de maiz corn dough
3 cinnamon sticks
1 piloncillo cone brown cane sugar
4 cups water divided
10 whole cloves
Place a pot on your stove and turn it onto medium-high. Add 1 cup water, 10 cloves and 3 cinnamon sticks into the pot. Let cinnamon sticks and cloves brew, turning water into an amber shade. Once brewed, add 8 cups of milk and mix constantly.
(Tip: Do not let the milk stick to the pot. You wouldn't want burnt milk on the sides and bottom of the pot; it would just be a hassle to clean up.)
In another pot, add 1 cup of masa de maiz and 3 cups of water. Mix until a pancake batter-like consistency is achieved.
Add 2 chocolate tablets, piloncillo cone and evaporated milk into pot with milk and spices. Mix until chocolate and piloncillo dissolve. Once ingredients dissolve, add masa de maiz mixture into chocolate pot. Stir for 3 minutes.
Serve hot and enjoy!
