You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Ortiz: It’s all about the chocolate!
Latina Fresh Kitchen

Karen Ortiz: It’s all about the chocolate!

Goodness, goodness! I am very excited to share with you a dancing combination of two of my favorite foods during this lovely, yet chilly February. There is a crispness in the air that calls for a flavorful fireside treat — accompanied by an over-the-top robust glass of red wine — to be enjoyed with family and friends.

Two food favorites, in my humble opinion, are staples for survival: bread and chocolate — or, in Spanish, pan y chocolate.

In Spain, during difficult times under dictator Gen. Francisco Franco Bahamonde who ruled from 1939-75, a square of chocolate, sprinkled with salt and nibbled with a piece of bread drizzled with olive oil was dessert. This undeniably rustic and luscious flavor combination is just plain good — actually, better than good.

As we push through difficult times ourselves, it is important to remember to find our happy place, a space where we can safely just “be,” enjoy family and friends while social distancing, break bread together and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.

In this recipe, Pan con Chocolate, the bread is the foundational backbone, the swirl of olive oil extends the chocolatey profile and the jolt of salt lifts the overall sweetness. What a dance! 

I prefer Peruvian chocolate, known to be a superfood, for this recipe as it has many layers of flavor and is of excellent quality. Feel free to spend time tasting different chocolates to find your preference. It will be a fun and delicious experience. 

Believe it or not, as delicious as chocolate is, it also is super healthy. Especially in its raw form, whole cacao and cacao powder benefits are abundant with fiber and protein, which support digestion and build muscle.

This past Sunday, I packed up my Pan con Chocolate and off to Sunstone I went — just a short jaunt to Santa Ynez, to share “my dance” with treasured friends at the winery's provincial French courtyards and sprawling lawn dotted with picnic tables and umbrellas.

The Pan con Chocolate was a hit and paired incredibly well with the fruit-forward Sunstone Eros and the robust 2017 Cabernet Franc. Honestly, all of the reds in the Sunstone lineup will compliment this rustic and chocolatey combo.

The finale was the resounding clink of our glasses in anticipation of shouting “Cheers!” I believe sharing food is one of the greatest joys in life. This is such a share-friendly dish, you'll see.

I hope you are inspired to have an enchanting dance with this fabulous bread and chocolate duo. 

Pan con Chocolate

Ingredients:

  • 10-oz. premium Peruvian chocolate, at least 70% cacao
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 eggs, separated
  • 2 tablespoons fine sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Sunstone Blood Orange Olive Oil
  • 10-12 flakes of sea salt or salt of preference for topper
  • 1 sourdough baguette

Butter a 4-by-10-inch loaf tin and line with parchment paper with enough on sides to pull out of container once set up.

Place chocolate in heatproof bowl in saucepan of simmering water, creating a double boiler. Make sure bowl doesn’t touch water. Allow chocolate to gently melt for about 5 minutes, stir consistently.

Remove from heat and slowly add in egg, whisking to prevent egg from scrambling. Add softened butter and stir until all butter melts.

In another bowl, with a hand mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually add in sugar and beat until a thick and glossy meringue forms.

Gently fold 1/3 of meringue into chocolate mixture until nearly combined. Gently fold in remaining meringue. Pour mixture into prepared tin and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F.

Spread the thin slices of sourdough baguette in a single layer on a large baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the bread wafers are crisp.

To serve, invert chocolate, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle salt flakes, or salt of choice, and serve with the toasted bread wafers.

To enjoy, simply take a small amount of chocolate to spread over toasts, take a sip of wine and let the dance begin.

Karen Ortiz is a lifelong Santa Barbara County resident, born in Santa Barbara and currently residing in the Lompoc Valley. With culinary roots reaching back generations, Karen passionately explores recipes, flavors and spices from her Latino ancestors, and combs the globe for new and exciting dishes. For more delicious recipes, follow Karen's Facebook page at LatinaFresh. She can be reached at latinafreshsb@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Daily chats end when friend is blocked without warning
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Daily chats end when friend is blocked without warning

DEAR ABBY: I had a friend I would talk to every day while I was doing my deliveries for work. We had anywhere between six and 25 conversations a day. For months it was never an issue. All of a sudden, I got blocked on her social media, and her boyfriend (my husband's good friend) sent me a message telling me to leave her alone! I felt blindsided since it was out of the blue with no warning or any discussion between her and me about the amount of time we were talking.

Dear Abby: Student has trouble getting homework help from mom
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Student has trouble getting homework help from mom

DEAR ABBY: My mom is mad at me. I have been a little bad, but I always do the dishes, sweep, clear the table and take out the trash. Every day when school is finished, I wait for Mom to get off work so she can help me with my homework, but when I do, she gets upset, mad and frustrated and stops talking to me. She tells me to do it myself, but I don't know how to do some. She says I'm smart, but I don't know if I am. Please help me because I want my mom happy. -- STUCK STUDENT IN NORTH CAROLINA

Hints from Heloise: New COVID scam
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: New COVID scam

Dear Heloise: The inspector general of Social Security has issued a warning about fraudulent letters. These letters inform people that due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a suspension of Social Security benefits because the offices are now closed.

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend of 20-plus years I'll call "Gladys." We enjoy walking our dogs and talking about relationship issues. Sometimes it's just me counseling her. She often regales me about these wonderful times she has -- get-togethers with her other friends that I'm not invited to. 

Dear Abby: In-home camera systems don't sit well with sitter
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: In-home camera systems don't sit well with sitter

DEAR ABBY: I enjoy babysitting for the children of family and friends. But while I have nothing to hide, I hate how everyone seems to have inside cameras. I feel like I'm in a fishbowl, like if I let their kids veg in front of the TV or the computer, I'll be judged as lazy. I also hate having my picture taken, so the idea of being on a live feed all day is off-putting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News