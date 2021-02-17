Karen Ortiz: It’s all about the chocolate!

Goodness, goodness! I am very excited to share with you a dancing combination of two of my favorite foods during this lovely, yet chilly February. There is a crispness in the air that calls for a flavorful fireside treat — accompanied by an over-the-top robust glass of red wine — to be enjoyed with family and friends.

Two food favorites, in my humble opinion, are staples for survival: bread and chocolate — or, in Spanish, pan y chocolate.

In Spain, during difficult times under dictator Gen. Francisco Franco Bahamonde who ruled from 1939-75, a square of chocolate, sprinkled with salt and nibbled with a piece of bread drizzled with olive oil was dessert. This undeniably rustic and luscious flavor combination is just plain good — actually, better than good.

As we push through difficult times ourselves, it is important to remember to find our happy place, a space where we can safely just “be,” enjoy family and friends while social distancing, break bread together and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.

In this recipe, Pan con Chocolate, the bread is the foundational backbone, the swirl of olive oil extends the chocolatey profile and the jolt of salt lifts the overall sweetness. What a dance!

I prefer Peruvian chocolate, known to be a superfood, for this recipe as it has many layers of flavor and is of excellent quality. Feel free to spend time tasting different chocolates to find your preference. It will be a fun and delicious experience.

Believe it or not, as delicious as chocolate is, it also is super healthy. Especially in its raw form, whole cacao and cacao powder benefits are abundant with fiber and protein, which support digestion and build muscle.