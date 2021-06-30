This article is the first in a series of three on the food truck scene on the Central Coast. Each article will highlight a different local food truck and some background on its chef and cuisine. Hopefully, these stories will inspire you to get out and explore some of what our local dining scene has to offer.

The first story features chef Alex Reyes, owner of Lompoc-based A/R Catering.

In recent years, modern food trucks have become an important part of our dining experience. They allow chefs to experiment with new and creative dishes while providing diners with high-quality, lower-cost alternatives to brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Recently, I had the pleasure of visiting chef Alex's A/R Catering food truck at the picturesque Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez. Reyes can usually be found at the winery Friday through and Sunday, serving nearly 500 guests per day. The day I visited, Reyes' creativity was on full display.

I was lucky enough to sample a few savory dishes, including the poke tuna nachos. For those having a hard time imagining how poke nachos might taste, you have to toss away any previous notions of both nachos or poke. This bold and creative dish is a perfect combination of spicy and sweet, with spicy tuna atop light and crispy wonton chips, dressed up with diced avocado, cucumber, ginger, sesame seeds and a drizzle of wasabi mayo. This dish definitely earned my “foodie happy dance.”

Equally pleasing was the chicken, pesto and brie sandwich. The sandwich, composed of tender chicken, pesto, creamy buttery brie and spinach, might sound ordinary, but the house-made focaccia bread made it exceptional. The soft, fresh bread was a perfect complement to the chicken and brie combination.

When I asked Reyes, “Why a food truck?” he smiled and said, “New people, new places. I love the relationships and the competition. Food trucks are the future.”

Reyes, who resides in Lompoc with his wife and children, can be found at Lompoc's weekly Food Truck Fridays — located for the summer at The Old Theater parking lot at 112 N. H Street — offering up his specialty barbeque menu from his customized white food truck. His grilled macaroni and cheese is seriously a must-try item on the menu.

A/R Catering also can be found at Vandenberg Space Force Base every Wednesday, with that same delicious barbecue menu.

A little history

Looking back, the idea of portable kitchens isn't exactly new.

They date back to at least 1866, when Charles Goodnight invented the chuckwagon. Goodnight modified a Studebaker-manufactured covered wagon to serve the food needs of cowboys driving cattle from Texas to New Mexico. While certainly convenient, chuckwagon food was typically limited to easily preserved items like beans and salted meats. Fresh fruits and vegetables were rarely available.

Fortunately, thanks to modern technology and the imagination of modern cooks, we have come a long way since those days.

Today’s food trucks offer meals that can satisfy the most discriminating and sophisticated palates. It also is worth noting that today’s food trucks are held to the same health and safety standards as traditional restaurants, another important development since the days of chuckwagons and “roach coaches.” Food trucks have become a global phenomenon that exists here, even on the Central Coast.

Keys to success

According to Reyes, the keys to operating a successful food truck business are: experience, a real passion for the work (as it is hard work), planning and creating something unique.

Reyes' passion comes from a childhood spent following his mom around the kitchen in their home in Oaxaca, Mexico. He was curious and wanted to learn from her.

“My mom was an awesome cook,” he said, adding that his favorite meal was her tamales.

Unfortunately for young Reyes, his mom did not like sharing the kitchen and he was oftentimes thrown out. He eventually learned the entire process of preparing birria/goat from his grandfather — from slaughtering and using every part of the animal to prepping the meat and organs to cook. Reyes said it was fascinating.

At 15 years of age, Reyes came to California to live with his father, which ultimately opened up doors to the restaurant industry. His first job at age 18 was with The Wine Cask in Santa Barbara. This opened his eyes to the creativity and possibilities available, he said.

Not long after, Reyes discovered his love for baking, which has since turned into a long-term goal of owning a bakery.

In the meantime, Reyes said he will continue to grow and expand his food truck and catering business. So far, A/R Catering has catered events as far away as Agua Dulce in Los Angeles County, thanks to the relationships he has built at Sunstone Winery where he has served and met thousands of customers from afar.

There is no doubt this talented, personable and creative chef will continue to take his food business to new heights. And, there is absolutely no doubt that he will continue to be a leader in the Lompoc food truck scene.

Be sure to treat yourself to A/R Catering at Lompoc Food Truck Fridays this summer or take a weekend trip to Sunstone Winery. You will not be disappointed.