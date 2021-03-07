Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Exciting news in wine country

Do you know the sure sign that a wine country destination is a hot spot you shouldn’t miss? You judge it by the number of excellent restaurants that thrive among the wineries.
True story. Even the very famous Napa Valley in northern California proved that. Once their wineries grew in popularity, highly respected for their fine wines, many chefs decided they should open their restaurants there. I know that would include the world famous French Laundry (Gov. Newsom’s fave), Mustard’s Grill (my fave as it’s more affordable than most), and Bistro Jeanty, plus many others.
Even though we’ve had many good chefs come to the Central Coast, some closed after just a few years, like the celebrity chef Bradley Ogden at Root 246 in Solvang. That was only because it’s never super busy here, unlike major cities.
Now we have a new eatery in Los Olivos by chef Luca Crestanelli, the very talented chef who started out here in Santa Ynez in 2013 with S.Y. Kitchen. I met him this week at Nella Kitchen, his Italian-themed trattoria, located within the Fess Parker Inn lobby.
Many restaurants have opened in the hotel’s spacious dining room with the beautiful wrap around patio. I haven’t liked many of them, so when Nella was recommended to me I wasn’t sure what to expect. What we discovered was a five star experience on every level. My husband Dan and I could not be happier. What a find! Nella is sure to reign as a destination restaurant for wine lovers and foodies.
Chef Luca was born and raised in Verona, Italy, where he earned his gastronomy and culinary arts degree. He relocated to the U.S. in 2002, and remained devoted to authentic Italian dishes. His passion brought him to the attention of Mike and Kathie Gordon in 2010, who hired him at their Toscana Restaurant in Brentwood.
The Gordons lived in the Santa Ynez Valley, where the chef learned of a farmhouse restaurant available there in 2013. He pitched the idea for a new restaurant to the Gordons, who embraced the idea and partnered with the chef to create S.Y. Kitchen. Not only did it open to high critical reviews, it has remained one of the region's most popular restaurants.
The day we arrived at Nella, all guests were dining outside on the expansive patio. While it was quite busy, it was amazingly pleasant for a warm Monday. Many locals are bringing their dogs, but those I saw were well behaved.
While we were waiting for our meal to begin, chef Luca stopped by to welcome us and asked if we were locals. We said we thought so, even though we live an hour away. I had never met him before, and I’m pretty sure he didn’t know me. Our server Jorge noted the chef likes meeting his customers.
We ordered the house Rose from Rioja, Spain ($11 by the glass, $44 by the bottle), which was very nice. Low in alcohol, but bright in acidity with red fruit flavors, it paired quite nicely with our choice of foods. The well thought out beverage list has specialty cocktails, zero proof cocktails, beers and wines. The latter list includes some local wines, but also has selections from Italy, France, and Germany, at prices ranging from $38 to much more.
There were so many delicious sounding dishes on the menu, it surprised me (during pandemic times). It also made it more difficult to decide. We had choices from snacks and starters to meat, fish and shellfish, and pinsas (pizzas), with food choices ranging in price from $6 to $42.
Dan and I share everything, which makes every meal great. We started with the very fresh ahi tuna tartare ($26) that came with grilled chips. It didn’t last long. Next we had the cioppino ($34) loaded with PEI mussels, seabass, crab, calamari, shrimp, and tomato-based sauce that was perfectly balanced, not too acidic or too sweet.
We loved it with the crispy baguette croutons that came with the dish. Finally, we decided to try dessert for a sweet finish. Jorge told us the pastry chef plans to open a gelato shop in Solvang soon. I can tell you, it will be very good. We ordered Alessio’s Belgian cookie gelato ($9), a large scoop with a dark chocolate glaze and fresh berries. It was delightful and “somehow” we managed to devour every bite. I can hardly wait to return to try more of chef Luca’s amazing dishes.
Like the usual hotel kitchen, Nella is open daily, serving food from noon until 8 p.m., making it a great spot for a late lunch. The bar is open daily from noon until 10 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested, especially on weekends, by visiting their webpage at nellakitchen.com.
While Los Olivos gets plenty of tourists, locals are eager to check out Nella Kitchen too. So should you.
